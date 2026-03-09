Dwight Howard was all smiles at Crypto.com Arena for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks, despite his estranged wife, Amy Luciani, dropping bombshell allegations about him on social media. In a video that began circulating earlier in the day, Luciani accused the former NBA star of pressuring his son, David, into lying to Child Protective Services (CPS). She claimed that the move resulted in the removal of her daughter from their home.

When The Shade Room shared a clip of the Lakers celebrating Howard, who played with the team during their 2020 championship season, fans were furious in the comments section. "This is why athletes and celebrities are NEVER held accountable," one user wrote. Another added: "Ruined that lady life & outside having a ball."

Amy Luciani's Viral Claims

In her initial video, Luciani claimed that CPS has visited her house on several occasions. “I have personally had to call the police on him 3 times in a barely 14 month marriage," she said. "Every one around me told me you made a commitment though sickness and health and that played with my mind after I filed for divorce at 6 months. I came back because, honestly, I tried to listen to the married people around me who said it was too soon to walk away. But now. Look what I’ve gotten myself into.”

Through tears, she also showed off a large bag containing a white substance, which she was seemingly alleging to be cocaine. "This is what I'm losing my marriage to, this sh*t," she said.

In the wake of that drama, Howard's other son, Braylon weighed in on his Instagram page. “But my momma crazy, my side of the family crazy, I’m crazy, my brother crazy, my sister crazy… I hope you getting the help you need, but I told y’all," he said. "My momma did too, especially. But it gets to a point you gotta learn to deal with certain things as you get older…that’s something right there I would never do…but you got it.”