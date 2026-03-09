Dwight Howard's Son Responds After Amy Luciani Claims CPS Took Her Daughter

BY Alexander Cole
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; NBA player Dwight Howard watches a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Following the allegations against Dwight Howard made by Amy Luciani, the basketball star's son with Royce Reed is now speaking out.

Dwight Howard was hit with some heartbreaking allegations over the weekend. In an emotional plea on social media, his wife Amy Luciani revealed that Howard is allegedly addicted to cocaine.

Throughout the video, Luciani flashed a large bag, which supposedly had cocaine inside it. She even showcased the white powder on numerous occasions. Subsequently, she revealed that her daughter with Howard had been taken away by CPS following numerous visits.

It was a heartbreaking admission that led to numerous reactions on social media. In fact, Howard ex, Royce Reed, also took to social media to sound off on all of this. For the most part, Reed did not offer much sympathy to Luciani. Instead, she noted how the world had been warned about Howard's alleged transgressions.

Now, Reed and Howard's son is getting involved in the situation. On social media, Howard's son offered his take on the ordeal, and revealed what he truly thinks about the allegations made against his father.

Dwight Howard's Son Speaks Out

As you can see in the video above, the young man had a measured and nuanced take on what is happening. Instead of getting angry at his dad, he simply urged his father to get some help and clean up his life. He also noted that these are all issues he had spoken on in the past. However, they mostly fell on deaf ears.

Now that Luciani is speaking out in such an emotional way, the story is growing legs like never before. Ultimately, this is just a very sad story. It is always heartbreaking when a child is separated from their mother and father.

We can only hope that Luciani and Howard are able to get the help they need during these difficult times. It is never easy to see these kinds of familial issues play out in the public eye. Only time will tell whether or not Howard responds to the allegations that have been made.

