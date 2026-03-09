Dwight Howard's Son Responds After Amy Luciani Claims CPS Took Her Daughter

Dwight Howard was hit with some heartbreaking allegations over the weekend. In an emotional plea on social media, his wife Amy Luciani revealed that Howard is allegedly addicted to cocaine.

Throughout the video, Luciani flashed a large bag, which supposedly had cocaine inside it. She even showcased the white powder on numerous occasions. Subsequently, she revealed that her daughter with Howard had been taken away by CPS following numerous visits.

It was a heartbreaking admission that led to numerous reactions on social media. In fact, Howard ex, Royce Reed, also took to social media to sound off on all of this. For the most part, Reed did not offer much sympathy to Luciani. Instead, she noted how the world had been warned about Howard's alleged transgressions.

Now, Reed and Howard's son is getting involved in the situation. On social media, Howard's son offered his take on the ordeal, and revealed what he truly thinks about the allegations made against his father.

Dwight Howard's Son Speaks Out

As you can see in the video above, the young man had a measured and nuanced take on what is happening. Instead of getting angry at his dad, he simply urged his father to get some help and clean up his life. He also noted that these are all issues he had spoken on in the past. However, they mostly fell on deaf ears.

Now that Luciani is speaking out in such an emotional way, the story is growing legs like never before. Ultimately, this is just a very sad story. It is always heartbreaking when a child is separated from their mother and father.