Dwight Howard and Amber Rose Howard, AKA Amy Luciani, tied the knot just a few months ago. According to TMZ Sports, however, they've already decided to go their separate ways. Reportedly, Luciani filed for divorce at a Georgia courthouse on July 1. "The marriage is irretrievably broken," the docs claim, "there are no prospects for reconciliation."

She wants all of their marital assets and property to be "equitably divided" by the courts, and has requested alimony. At the time of writing, Howard has not publicly addressed the split, though Luciani did in an exclusive statement shared with The Shade Room.

“Although it is true, I am not sure how it got out to the public,” she told the outlet. “Still wrapping my head around a lot. Although I know it won’t happen, I hope the public can give us grace and privacy right now.”

Dwight Howard Divorce

Amy Luciani and Dwight Howard attend the tastemaker screening of "Captain America: Brave New World" at Regal Atlantic Station on February 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

She also took to her Instagram Story earlier today to share an inspirational message. “Remember if God brought you to it, He will bring you through it," it reads.

Howard confirmed his marriage to Luciani during an appearance on The Breakfast Club last month. In doing so, he explained that he prefers to keep most of his personal life private when possible. “We are,” he said when asked if he and Luciani were married. “There’s always some rumors but, [I] just keep that side of my life private so everybody ain’t got nothing to say. Keep that private and keep it moving."

Howard was previously in a tumultuous relationship with Royce Reed before getting engaged to Luciani last December. Amid news of the engagement, Reed took to social media to allege that the athlete abused both her and their 17-year-old son, Braylon Joshua Howard.