Amy Luciani Files For Divorce From Dwight Howard After Six Months Of Marriage

BY Caroline Fisher 643 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Amy Luciani Dwight Howard Divorce Relationship News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 18: Amy Luciani and Dwight Howard attend DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA - Atlanta Special Screening with Gerard Butler, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Christian Gudegast at Regal Atlantic Station on December 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
According to Amy Luciani, her marriage to Dwight Howard is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for reconciliation."

Dwight Howard and Amber Rose Howard, AKA Amy Luciani, tied the knot just a few months ago. According to TMZ Sports, however, they've already decided to go their separate ways. Reportedly, Luciani filed for divorce at a Georgia courthouse on July 1. "The marriage is irretrievably broken," the docs claim, "there are no prospects for reconciliation."

She wants all of their marital assets and property to be "equitably divided" by the courts, and has requested alimony. At the time of writing, Howard has not publicly addressed the split, though Luciani did in an exclusive statement shared with The Shade Room.

“Although it is true, I am not sure how it got out to the public,” she told the outlet. “Still wrapping my head around a lot. Although I know it won’t happen, I hope the public can give us grace and privacy right now.”

Read More: Dwight Howard & Lance Stephenson Ejected From BIG3 Game After A Fiery Brawl

Dwight Howard Divorce
"Captain America: Brave New World" Tastemaker Screening
Amy Luciani and Dwight Howard attend the tastemaker screening of "Captain America: Brave New World" at Regal Atlantic Station on February 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

She also took to her Instagram Story earlier today to share an inspirational message. “Remember if God brought you to it, He will bring you through it," it reads.

Howard confirmed his marriage to Luciani during an appearance on The Breakfast Club last month. In doing so, he explained that he prefers to keep most of his personal life private when possible. “We are,” he said when asked if he and Luciani were married. “There’s always some rumors but, [I] just keep that side of my life private so everybody ain’t got nothing to say. Keep that private and keep it moving."

Howard was previously in a tumultuous relationship with Royce Reed before getting engaged to Luciani last December. Amid news of the engagement, Reed took to social media to allege that the athlete abused both her and their 17-year-old son, Braylon Joshua Howard.

Read More: Dwight Howard Blames LeBron James For Getting Him Kicked Off The Lakers

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns Sports Royce Reed Tries To Connect Dwight Howard To Pastor Zachery Tims’ Drug Overdose 3.3K
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - July 25, 2023 Relationships Dwight Howard's Engagement To Amy Luciani Sparks An Explosive Exchange With Baby Mother Royce Reed 10.7K
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons Sports Dwight Howard & Lance Stephenson Ejected From BIG3 Game After A Fiery Brawl 2.2K
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns Sports Royce Reed, Dwight Howard's Ex, Claims She Constantly Caught Him In His Hidden Love Life In New Cam Newton Interview 6.1K