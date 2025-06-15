Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson were both ejected during their BIG3 debuts towards the end of a game between the Los Angeles Riot and the Miami 305 on Saturday. The two former NBA players got into a heated fight that eventually spilled into the stands. Videos of the altercation have been going viral on social media.

The clips show Howard and Stephenson attempting to grapple one another before they both crash to the ground amid a crowd of fans behind the basketball. Attendees flee the area as other teammates and officials try to break up the scuffle.

This is both Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson's first year competing in Ice Cube's popular 3-on-3 basketball league. Their appearance in the BIG3 has been highly anticipated, considering both enjoyed successful NBA careers. Howard is an eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time defensive player of the year. He won a championship with the Lakers in 2020. Stephenson, on the other hand, doesn't have as many accolades, but treated fans to numerous iconic playoff moments with the Pacers early in his career.

BIG3 League

The 2025 BIG3 season features the league's biggest expansion yet. It's introducing eight new teams that will each compete for a $1 million bonus awarded to both squads that make the championship game.

"This is the most anticipated BIG3 season yet," Cube said in a press release caught by CBS Sports. "Not only are the players competing for the Dr. J trophy, but also for a $1M win bonus. Beyond that, the play is harder, the players are tougher, and the league is more competitive than ever. Our fans have the chance to be part of history every week when each team makes their hometown debut."