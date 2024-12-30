Dwight Howard's Engagement To Amy Luciani Sparks An Explosive Exchange With Baby Mother Royce Reed

Dwight Howard's love ignites baby mama tell-all.

Royce Reed has chosen to close out 2024 by publicly airing grievances against Dwight Howard, the father of her 17-year-old son, Braylon Joshua Howard. The former Basketball Wives star unleashed a series of accusations via Instagram, accusing the ex-NBA player of neglect, professional sabotage, and emotional abuse, all while vowing to expose their tumultuous history. “He asked for it!” Reed wrote in a heated Instagram post. “I told him to leave me alone! Messing with my career after already being a deadbeat and then telling me to ‘Get a job!’—like I haven’t been working since I was 16—is the last straw.”

Reed later created a separate Instagram account, @ihadababybysuperman, to share a detailed timeline of her relationship with Howard, starting in 2004 during his rookie year with the Orlando Magic. According to her, their relationship began while she was working as a dancer for the team. After discovering Howard had cheated, the two reconciled, leading to her pregnancy. She claims Howard initially agreed to pay for an abortion but disappeared when the time came, leaving her feeling abandoned.

Dwight Howard & Royce Reed Go Back-In-Forth After Howard's Engagement Announcement

Reed also claims Howard initially wanted no connection to their child, forbidding his name on baby shower invitations. She recalls a brief change of heart in 2008 when he visited her, bringing a car and phone as gifts, and even offering to buy her a house under his name—an offer she declined. Despite the material gestures, Reed says their relationship turned abusive when they tried to co-parent. She accuses Howard of forcing her into unwanted sexual acts and subjecting her to verbal, physical, and mental abuse.

Meanwhile, Howard has remained largely silent on Reed’s accusations. Recently engaged to rapper Amy Luciani, he appears focused on his personal life. “This is my Hall of Fame year,” Howard told The Shade Room. “I’m getting married, and I wish Royce nothing but peace and blessings.” Though Howard remains tight-lipped, Reed’s account of their troubled past has been consistent over the years, adding a raw layer to the ongoing drama surrounding their relationship.