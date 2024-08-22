Dwight Howard’s Sexual Assault & Battery Case Gets Dismissed

According to Dwight Howard's attorney, Stephen Harper was not paid to dismiss the claims.

In July of 2023, Stephen Harper filed a lawsuit against Dwight Howard, accusing the former NBA star of sexual assault and battery. Reportedly, the suit stemmed from an encounter they had at Howard's Georgia home in 2021. Harper accused Howard of sexually assaulting him, which Howard denied. Instead, he insisted that they took part in "consensual sexual activity." He proceeded to ask the judge to dismiss the case, a request they quickly shot down in February.

Now, however, ESPN reports that Harper has dismissed every claim he made against Howard, meaning he cannot sue him again for those claims. Howard's attorney Justin Bailey also told the outlet that Harper was not paid to drop the lawsuit. At the time of writing, it remains unclear what prompted this decision.

Stephen Harper Dismisses All Claims Against Dwight Howard

In Harper's original filing, he alleged that he and Howard exchanged various DMs that were sexual in nature. Eventually, after months of chatting, Howard allegedly invited Harper to his house for sex. When he arrived, Harper alleged that he was made to participate in a threesome with a cross-dresser named Kitty. Howard's legal battle with Harper is not the only one he's seen the end of as of late, however. In March of this year, Howard also dropped his lawsuit against Masin Elije.

Back in 2018, Elije allegedly spread rumors that Howard is bisexual. He denied this at the time and went on to sue her for defamation. Reportedly, he decided to drop the suit because he did not believe he'd be able to gather enough evidence to win the case. What do you think of Stephen Harper dropping his lawsuit against Dwight Howard? Are you surprised by this or not? What about Howard reportedly receiving zero settlement money? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.