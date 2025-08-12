Tyler The Creator has been a dominant musical figure for well over a decade. He's also made his presence felt in the fashion industry with his Golf Wang imprint. But now, he's venturing into the world of Hollywood. In about four months, fans of the rapper will be able watch him on the big screen for the first time.
Last July, one of the most exciting and daring film studios, A24, announced Marty Supreme. It's being directed and co-written by Josh Safdie, who's maybe most known for his other A24 flick, 2019's Uncut Gems. That crime thriller starred Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Indina Menzel, Kevin Garnett, The Weeknd, and more.
Marty Supreme has similar star power, with Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow leading the way. Safdie is joined by Uncut Gems alum Ronald Bronstein, who co-wrote that project. Per a past report from The Hollywood Reporter, the plot was mostly unknown when the original news broke.
However, we did learn that it's going to be loosely centered around professional ping pong player Marty Reisman. But still it's going to a original and fictional movie.
For those curious, Reisman passed away in 2012, according to Variety. He was one of the greatest to ever grace the sport winning 22 major titles from 1946 to 2002. Moreover, he took home five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships.
Tyler The Creator Marty Supreme
But as for Tyler and his role in this motion picture, not much has been revealed. But we should learn more tomorrow when the first official trailer releases. Chalamet announced it on his Instagram simply writing, "[eyeball emoji TMRW [eyeball emoji face with hand over mouth emoji]."
He, along with Tyler, shared the first poster as well which shows Chalamet in a USA Olympic like tracksuit and the title of the film. It's tagline? "Dream big."
We also know that the project is hitting theaters Christmas Day, so Tyler fans will have an extra gift under their trees this year.