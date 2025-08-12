Tyler The Creator Hypes Up Film Debut "Marty Supreme" Ahead Of Trailer Release

BY Zachary Horvath 346 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Apr 11, 2015; Indio, CA, USA; Tyler the Creator performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tyler The Creator was first revealed to be a member of the cast of "Marty Supreme" last September. Now the film is months from its debut.

Tyler The Creator has been a dominant musical figure for well over a decade. He's also made his presence felt in the fashion industry with his Golf Wang imprint. But now, he's venturing into the world of Hollywood. In about four months, fans of the rapper will be able watch him on the big screen for the first time.

Last July, one of the most exciting and daring film studios, A24, announced Marty Supreme. It's being directed and co-written by Josh Safdie, who's maybe most known for his other A24 flick, 2019's Uncut Gems. That crime thriller starred Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Indina Menzel, Kevin Garnett, The Weeknd, and more.

Marty Supreme has similar star power, with Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow leading the way. Safdie is joined by Uncut Gems alum Ronald Bronstein, who co-wrote that project. Per a past report from The Hollywood Reporter, the plot was mostly unknown when the original news broke.

However, we did learn that it's going to be loosely centered around professional ping pong player Marty Reisman. But still it's going to a original and fictional movie.

For those curious, Reisman passed away in 2012, according to Variety. He was one of the greatest to ever grace the sport winning 22 major titles from 1946 to 2002. Moreover, he took home five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships.

Read More: The 7 Best Hip Hop x Air Jordan 4 Collabs

Tyler The Creator Marty Supreme

But as for Tyler and his role in this motion picture, not much has been revealed. But we should learn more tomorrow when the first official trailer releases. Chalamet announced it on his Instagram simply writing, "[eyeball emoji TMRW [eyeball emoji face with hand over mouth emoji]."

He, along with Tyler, shared the first poster as well which shows Chalamet in a USA Olympic like tracksuit and the title of the film. It's tagline? "Dream big."

We also know that the project is hitting theaters Christmas Day, so Tyler fans will have an extra gift under their trees this year.

Read More: NBA Youngboy Albums, By The Numbers: A Complete Ranking Of First-Week Sales

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - Arrivals Music Tyler The Creator Joins Cast Of New A24 Film Starring Timothee Chalamet 1131
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 71.7K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Show Music Tyler, The Creator Blasts Fans For Spreading False Album Rumors 1.5K
The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Music Frank Ocean To Write New Movie & Direct It For A24 333
Comments 0