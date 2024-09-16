Tyler The Creator Joins Cast Of New A24 Film Starring Timothee Chalamet

BYGabriel Bras Nevares215 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Tyler, the Creator attends the Red Carpet Premiere Event for the Sixth and Final Season of FX's "Snowfall" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
"Tell Tim' Chalamet to come get at me..."

When Tyler The Creator released one of his fan favorites loosies, 2018's "OKRA," he might not have expected the following line to be so prophetic: "Tell Tim' Chalamet to come get at me." Moreover, news recently broke that the Hawthorne artist and Supreme trailblazer joined the cast of Marty Supreme, a new A24 film directed and co-written by Josh Safdie. The film centers around professional ping pong player Marty Reisman per Variety and also stars Gwyneth Paltrow and, wouldn't you know it, Mr. Lisan al Gaib himself Timothee Chalamet. This marks Tyler's feature film debut (not playing himself: thanks, Jackass Forever) after many self-directed music videos, film scoring/soundtracking, Loiter Squad skits, and other television collabs.

As far as other details surrounding Marty Supreme, Safdie will write the film alongside Uncut Gems co-writer Ronald Bernstein. They also produced the flick alongside Timothée Chalamet, A24, Anthony Katagas, and Eli Bush. Other than that, we don't know much else about it at press time, but we're definitely excited. We all know how passionate Tyler, The Creator can be about his artistic and creative endeavors. After all, he told Kanye West to stop using backing tracks at his shows and let people enjoy the performance right there in front of them.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Calls Out Hackers & Over-Obsessive Fans For Being "F***ing Weirdos"

Tyler, The Creator Will Become Tyler, The Actor

But this passion can often be misconstrued. For example, Tyler, The Creator's recent criticisms about an unnamed white rapper (who many assumed to be Ian) caused much controversy and debate. Still, many understand where he's coming from, even if they ran with the unconfirmed narrative that he's talking about the Valedictorian. "You n***as got to do a little [more]," Joe Budden posited. "My famous people guard is up, y'all got to do a little more before I start running around saying 'Ian.' Who the f**k is Ian? Alright. Rest in peace Mac Miller, for sure, and couldn't agree with him more on that point [about Mac and Eminem being more genuine]. I don't know enough about Ian, but what I can say about Mac Miller, Russ, Eminem: they love this s**t."

Meanwhile, Tyler The Creator recently walked back on his previous criticism of Eminem, showing that not all his takes last forever. As such, seeing the overreaction to his white rapper comments was at least entertaining, albeit nauseating at a certain point. Whatever the former Odd Future MC has for us on Marty Supreme, we're sure it'll be special... And maybe comes with a hot take or two for social media to blow out of proportion.

Read More: Ian's Manager Calls Out Tyler, The Creator After Alleged Interview Diss

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...