Tyler The Creator Joins Cast Of New A24 Film Starring Timothee Chalamet

When Tyler The Creator released one of his fan favorites loosies, 2018's "OKRA," he might not have expected the following line to be so prophetic: "Tell Tim' Chalamet to come get at me." Moreover, news recently broke that the Hawthorne artist and Supreme trailblazer joined the cast of Marty Supreme, a new A24 film directed and co-written by Josh Safdie. The film centers around professional ping pong player Marty Reisman per Variety and also stars Gwyneth Paltrow and, wouldn't you know it, Mr. Lisan al Gaib himself Timothee Chalamet. This marks Tyler's feature film debut (not playing himself: thanks, Jackass Forever) after many self-directed music videos, film scoring/soundtracking, Loiter Squad skits, and other television collabs.

As far as other details surrounding Marty Supreme, Safdie will write the film alongside Uncut Gems co-writer Ronald Bernstein. They also produced the flick alongside Timothée Chalamet, A24, Anthony Katagas, and Eli Bush. Other than that, we don't know much else about it at press time, but we're definitely excited. We all know how passionate Tyler, The Creator can be about his artistic and creative endeavors. After all, he told Kanye West to stop using backing tracks at his shows and let people enjoy the performance right there in front of them.

Tyler, The Creator Will Become Tyler, The Actor

But this passion can often be misconstrued. For example, Tyler, The Creator's recent criticisms about an unnamed white rapper (who many assumed to be Ian) caused much controversy and debate. Still, many understand where he's coming from, even if they ran with the unconfirmed narrative that he's talking about the Valedictorian. "You n***as got to do a little [more]," Joe Budden posited. "My famous people guard is up, y'all got to do a little more before I start running around saying 'Ian.' Who the f**k is Ian? Alright. Rest in peace Mac Miller, for sure, and couldn't agree with him more on that point [about Mac and Eminem being more genuine]. I don't know enough about Ian, but what I can say about Mac Miller, Russ, Eminem: they love this s**t."