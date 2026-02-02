Tyler, The Creator Delivers A Performance For The Ages At The Grammy Awards

BY Alexander Cole
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Tyler, the Creator attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)
Tyler, the Creator took to the stage at the Grammys to perform some of his biggest songs of the last 18 months.

Tyler, the Creator is one of the best artists in hip-hop, and fans were excited for his performance at the Grammys tonight. Overall, Chromakopia had some pretty major nominations, particularly in Album of the Year and Rap Album of the Year.

In the end, Tyler was not able to win in the Rap category. The Album of the Year award has yet to be given out, but there is no denying that it could be one of the biggest moments of the entire night. Some think it will go to Kendrick Lamar, while others believe Tyler could sneak in and take the crown.

Having said that, we are currently thinking about his performance, which just wrapped up. In this performance, he performed songs from Chromakopia as well as his new album Don't Tap The Glass, which remains one of his most danceable albums. As you will see below, there is a reason why Tyler has become one of the biggest artists in the world.

Tyler, The Creator Grammy Performance

In the first half of the performance, he had the Chromakopia outfit on, which was extremely special. He then transitioned into an outfit that was reminiscent of the Don't Tap The Glass era. It was here where he hopped into a Ferrari F40 and performed "Sugar On My Tongue," which remains one of the most beloved tracks on the new album.

The entire crowd was feeling the performance. It was the first glimpse of hip-hop tonight, and there is no denying that the fans were happy to diversify the sounds. Clipse and Pharrell are still to perform, which is very cool. We are also going to get a performance from Lauryn Hill, which will absolutely be emotional.

We are excited to watch the rest of the show. It has been a lot of fun so far, and there have even been some surprise winners, which is cool to see. Whatever the case may be, the Album of the Year race has just gotten very interesting.

