Steph Curry Officially Joins Chinese Sneaker Brand Li-Ning

Stephen Curry's sneaker free agency is officially over. The Golden State Warriors star signed a landmark 10-year endorsement contract with Chinese sportswear company Li-Ning.

The deal sends Curry Brand to one of the biggest sportswear companies in the world. It is one of the most significant sneaker signings in basketball history, and the implications stretch well beyond the court.

The partnership reportedly comes in at over $400 million, covering basketball products, athleisure, a full golf line, and the ability for Curry to sign other athletes under his brand. That last piece is especially important. It signals that Curry Brand is thinking bigger than just shoes. This is a full platform play with real infrastructure behind it.

One factor in Curry's decision was his comfort testing Li-Ning shoes worn by teammates Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade during the recruitment process. He also turned down at least one offer that paid more money. Li-Ning plans to build Curry Brand stores in both the United States and China.

Curry and Under Armour parted ways in November after a 13-year partnership, with Curry Brand moving to operate independently. The split opened the door to one of the most closely watched recruitment processes the sneaker industry has seen in years. Li-Ning won the sweepstakes, and it is a massive get for the brand.

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Steph Curry Signs To Li Ning

The Li-Ning deal represents a major shift in the global sneaker landscape. Li-Ning was founded in 1990 by a former Chinese Olympic gold medalist who named the company after himself.

The brand has been building serious momentum in the basketball space for years. Signing Curry takes that ambition to a completely new level. The deal is the latest example of Chinese sportswear brands pursuing top international figures, and landing the greatest shooter in NBA history is the biggest move yet.