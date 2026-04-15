Kendrick Lamar Spotted With His Family At Disneyland

BY Cole Blake
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67th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kendrick Lamar, winner of Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Song Of The Year for “Not Like Us”, poses in the press room during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
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Kendrick Lamar's trip to Disneyland comes as fans have been debating the popularity of hip-hop since his feud with Drake.

Kendrick Lamar was spotted at Disneyland with his family over the weekend, and pictures from their trip are circulating on social media. He can be seen rocking a black shirt with a matching bucket hat and a pair of sunglasses. In one of the images, he's holding what appears to be a coffee and pushing a stroller.

Users on social media have had plenty to say about the pictures, with fans of both Lamar and his rival, Drake, weighing in. "N****s been checking on Kendrick’s personal life like their lives depended on it. Now here is he with his family, y’all can rest now," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another countered: "In his own hometown and not a single fan in sight. That’s how I know he’s heavy botting. Drake would be hoarded by screaming fans at every turn. He’d have to rent out the whole park just to get on a ride."

Other fans voiced their displeasure with people on both sides of the aisle for constantly feuding. "Every post about Kendrick/drake is filled with haters from the other side and its annoying as hell, yell as weird as the paparazzi following Kendrick for now reason. They're both amazing, stop hating," one fan wrote.

Read More: TDE Punch Mocks Kendrick Lamar Haters Blasting Him For Lack Of Hot 100 Hits

Kendrick Lamar's Family

Kendrick Lamar has been in a long-term relationship with his partner, Whitney Alford. They share two children, a son and a daughter. Their relationship was a viral topic during Drake's feud with Lamar back in 2024.

In other news, Lamar has been making headlines in recent days after Billboard confirmed that it had been nine months since hip-hop had a song within the top 10 spots on the Hot 100. It's the longest drought of the streaming era. The last track to land near the top of the chart was Drake's single "What Did I Miss?" in July 2025. Lamar previously dominated the chart with his 2024 album, GNX.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Takes Aim At Kendrick Lamar Amid Hip-Hop's Mainstream Decline

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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