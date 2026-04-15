Kendrick Lamar Spotted With His Family At Disneyland

Kendrick Lamar was spotted at Disneyland with his family over the weekend, and pictures from their trip are circulating on social media. He can be seen rocking a black shirt with a matching bucket hat and a pair of sunglasses. In one of the images, he's holding what appears to be a coffee and pushing a stroller.

Users on social media have had plenty to say about the pictures, with fans of both Lamar and his rival, Drake, weighing in. "N****s been checking on Kendrick’s personal life like their lives depended on it. Now here is he with his family, y’all can rest now," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another countered: "In his own hometown and not a single fan in sight. That’s how I know he’s heavy botting. Drake would be hoarded by screaming fans at every turn. He’d have to rent out the whole park just to get on a ride."

Other fans voiced their displeasure with people on both sides of the aisle for constantly feuding. "Every post about Kendrick/drake is filled with haters from the other side and its annoying as hell, yell as weird as the paparazzi following Kendrick for now reason. They're both amazing, stop hating," one fan wrote.

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Kendrick Lamar's Family

Kendrick Lamar has been in a long-term relationship with his partner, Whitney Alford. They share two children, a son and a daughter. Their relationship was a viral topic during Drake's feud with Lamar back in 2024.