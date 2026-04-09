DJ Akademiks Takes Aim At Kendrick Lamar Amid Hip-Hop's Mainstream Decline

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
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DJ Akademiks doesn't appear to be a fan of Kendrick Lamar these days, especially with the lack of big-time hip-hop releases.

When Kendrick Lamar claimed victory over Drake in their 2024 rap battle, it was said that we had officially entered the "Dot Era." Lamar went on to drop GNX at the end of 2024, and this carried him through his Super Bowl performance. He subsequently went on tour and sold out stadiums all across the globe.

Unfortunately, this "Dot Era" has not resulted in widespread success for hip-hop as a whole. Instead, the genre has mostly fallen off the Billboard charts. It has been nine months since a hip-hop song has reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. That song just so happens to be Drake's "What Did I Miss?," which was supposed to be on ICEMAN.

The mainstream success of hip-hop has started to flame out, and some believe Drake's absence is a big reason for this. DJ Akademiks is one of the commentators banging on that drum. During a stream on Wednesday night, Ak had a particularly harsh assessment of Kendrick, claiming that he is to blame for the passive experience music has become.

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DJ Akademiks Goes Off On Kendrick Lamar

In his rant, Akademiks makes the claim that Kendrick "took the fun out of music." He also goes on to say that “Kendrick came in with all that woke sht and f**ed up the party.”

The commentator blames Lamar for his own disinterest in music these days. He claims that he used to be excited about new music; however, these days, he doesn't feel the same excitement.

At this point, Kendrick Lamar appears to be an easy scapegoat. However, there are other factors that lead us to understand why hip-hop's mainstream appeal isn't where it used to be. Quite simply, there are no superstars looking to take over from the Big Three. Not to mention, the sound of mainstream rap hasn't changed in over a decade.

It is a tough pill to swallow, and fans are looking for someone to blame. Perhaps Drake can change this with ICEMAN, but there is no guarantee that this will be the case.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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