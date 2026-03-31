Kendrick Lamar Raps Over Radiohead Hit In Resurfaced Snippet

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kendrick-lamar-radiohead-snippet
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
During a recent livestream, TDE affiliate MackWop dusted off an unreleased Kendrick Lamar track from the vault.

It goes without saying that Kendrick Lamar has some unreleased treasures stored away in the vault. Recently, one of them even resurfaced online thanks to MackWop. The TDE affiliate played the song during a recent livestream, as captured by Jeff Weiss on Twitter/X. In it, Kendrick raps over Radiohead's 2000 Kid A track, "Everything In Its Right Place."

Unsurprisingly, fans are impressed and making their thoughts known in the comments section. "These unreleased songs are NUTS. Storytelling unmatched," one social media user writes. "Love discovering a killer Kendrick throwaway I didn't know about. Especially from this era. Like discovering a time capsule with gold in it," another writes. Someone else says, "Damn never knew this existed props to Kendrick and shoutout to Radiohead."

This isn't the only unreleased Kendrick song making headlines these days, however. During a recent appearance on Cam'ron's Talk With Flee show, J. Cole also revealed that the hitmaker was originally featured on two tracks from his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off. Ultimately, however, the tracks were scrapped because that version of the LP got leaked.

Read More: The Issue With Usher & J. Cole's Comments About Diddy

Was Kendrick Lamar On J. Cole's The Fall-Off?

“I had The Fall-Off finished. I probably had to tweak a couple of mixes,” he recalled. “At that time, I had been working on The Fall-Off, which was done, and by the way, somebody leaked it. I know who leaked it — it’s cool he put it out there. [Kendrick] was on two joints.”

According to Cole, Drake was also going to be featured on The Fall-Off before the leak. “That was a part of my vision for it, having both of these dudes as a part of this. On my way out, I wanted to celebrate like, ‘Damn, I’m really grateful to have done it at the same time as these n****s.'”

The Fall-Off is said to be J. Cole's final album, but he recently admitted that he'd consider dropping another album in the future if he was inspired enough.

Read More: Does Future Really Have More Classics Than Kendrick Lamar?

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
2025 Dreamville Music Festival Music J. Cole Reveals Kendrick Lamar Originally Had Two Features On "The Fall-Off"
Kendrick Lamar J Cole Fans Compare Common Homages New Songs Music Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole Fans Debate Common Homages On New Songs
Syndication: The Tennessean Music J. Cole Allegedly Had To Re-Record The Entire "Fall Off" Because Of Drake & Kendrick Lamar
Comments 0