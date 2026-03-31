Kendrick Lamar Raps Over Radiohead Hit In Resurfaced Snippet

It goes without saying that Kendrick Lamar has some unreleased treasures stored away in the vault. Recently, one of them even resurfaced online thanks to MackWop. The TDE affiliate played the song during a recent livestream, as captured by Jeff Weiss on Twitter/X. In it, Kendrick raps over Radiohead's 2000 Kid A track, "Everything In Its Right Place."

Unsurprisingly, fans are impressed and making their thoughts known in the comments section. "These unreleased songs are NUTS. Storytelling unmatched," one social media user writes. "Love discovering a killer Kendrick throwaway I didn't know about. Especially from this era. Like discovering a time capsule with gold in it," another writes. Someone else says, "Damn never knew this existed props to Kendrick and shoutout to Radiohead."

This isn't the only unreleased Kendrick song making headlines these days, however. During a recent appearance on Cam'ron's Talk With Flee show, J. Cole also revealed that the hitmaker was originally featured on two tracks from his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off. Ultimately, however, the tracks were scrapped because that version of the LP got leaked.

Was Kendrick Lamar On J. Cole's The Fall-Off?

“I had The Fall-Off finished. I probably had to tweak a couple of mixes,” he recalled. “At that time, I had been working on The Fall-Off, which was done, and by the way, somebody leaked it. I know who leaked it — it’s cool he put it out there. [Kendrick] was on two joints.”

According to Cole, Drake was also going to be featured on The Fall-Off before the leak. “That was a part of my vision for it, having both of these dudes as a part of this. On my way out, I wanted to celebrate like, ‘Damn, I’m really grateful to have done it at the same time as these n****s.'”