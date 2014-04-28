mainstream music
- Original ContentWhy Wynton Marsalis' Anti Hip-Hop Comments Are UnfairThe famed jazz musician, Wynton Marsalis, had some choice words for hip hop in a recent podcast.By Luke Hinz
- NewsPromChance The Rapper's little bro, Taylor Bennett, shares the track "Prom" to celebrate his prom night.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsTaylor Bennett "Demon Slayer" VideoTaylor Bennett has shared the video for his track "Demon Slayer."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsCreme BruleeTaylor Bennett teams up with Lil Herb for a high energy Chicago banger.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsNew ChevyTaylor Bennett drops a new track with King Louie on "New Chevy".By Trevor Smith