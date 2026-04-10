TDE Punch Mocks Kendrick Lamar Haters Blasting Him For Lack Of Hot 100 Hits

Earlier this week, it was discovered that not a single hip-hop song has cracked the top 10 on the Hot 100 in a long time. To be more exact, it's been nine consecutive months since that happened. Interestingly, the last artist to achieve that high of a placement was nonother than Drake.

He did so in July 2025 with "What Did I Miss?" the potential lead single for ICEMAN. Because of this fact, his fans/Kendrick Lamar haters alike have let the Compton native hear it online.

Especially because after Lamar was widely regarded as the winner in the feud with Drizzy, many believed were in the middle of the "Dot Era."

Shortly after the victory, he went on to drop another massive record in GNX and performed at the Super Bowl. He also went on a record-breaking world tour and took home tons of Grammy awards amidst all of that.

But even though he's been dominant in that sense, a lot of casual rap fans really value chart dominance. Unfortunately, Lamar hasn't done much to keep the mainstream segment of rap all that relevant in this regard.

But TDE Punch, Lamar's ex label boss, is stepping in to challenge this narrative that he's not ruling the genre the way folks expect him to.

After catching wind of some hateful posts, Punch responded by saying that's still the king and has been for some time.

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First, he taunted the haters for their barrage of Hot 100 posts. "Ppl tagging me talking about the Hot 100. [three laughing emojis. "nO hIP HOp sOnGS iN THe hOT 100" lol. So what!" he wrote per Kurrco.

He then fired back at a user directly mocking him that he swore this would be Lamar's era and his alone. "It's his era every time he drop an album. Been that way since gkmc."

Overall, Punch isn't trying to hear any sort of slander going forward. But based on the comments and his replies, it doesn't seem like this debate will dwindle unless Lamar does what these people want him to do.