TDE Punch Mocks Kendrick Lamar Haters Blasting Him For Lack Of Hot 100 Hits

BY Zachary Horvath
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68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for "GNX" onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
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Hip-hop hasn't had much relevance on the Hot 100 in a while and people have been pointing the finger at Kendrick Lamar as a result.

Earlier this week, it was discovered that not a single hip-hop song has cracked the top 10 on the Hot 100 in a long time. To be more exact, it's been nine consecutive months since that happened. Interestingly, the last artist to achieve that high of a placement was nonother than Drake.

He did so in July 2025 with "What Did I Miss?" the potential lead single for ICEMAN. Because of this fact, his fans/Kendrick Lamar haters alike have let the Compton native hear it online.

Especially because after Lamar was widely regarded as the winner in the feud with Drizzy, many believed were in the middle of the "Dot Era."

Shortly after the victory, he went on to drop another massive record in GNX and performed at the Super Bowl. He also went on a record-breaking world tour and took home tons of Grammy awards amidst all of that.

But even though he's been dominant in that sense, a lot of casual rap fans really value chart dominance. Unfortunately, Lamar hasn't done much to keep the mainstream segment of rap all that relevant in this regard.

But TDE Punch, Lamar's ex label boss, is stepping in to challenge this narrative that he's not ruling the genre the way folks expect him to.

After catching wind of some hateful posts, Punch responded by saying that's still the king and has been for some time.

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Kendrick Lamar Breaks Hot 200 Record

First, he taunted the haters for their barrage of Hot 100 posts. "Ppl tagging me talking about the Hot 100. [three laughing emojis. "nO hIP HOp sOnGS iN THe hOT 100" lol. So what!" he wrote per Kurrco.

He then fired back at a user directly mocking him that he swore this would be Lamar's era and his alone. "It's his era every time he drop an album. Been that way since gkmc."

Overall, Punch isn't trying to hear any sort of slander going forward. But based on the comments and his replies, it doesn't seem like this debate will dwindle unless Lamar does what these people want him to do.

But in a way, Lamar is staying relevant as good kid, m.A.A.d city recently set a new Hot 200 record for the genre. Late last month, it became the first record of its kind to stay on this chart for 700 consecutive weeks. That roughly equates to 13 years. Right now, his sophomore album sits at number 67.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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