Kendrick Lamar is already in G.O.A.T conversations, but with the accolades piling up once more this year, the sky isn't even the limit. As long as he continues to churn out incredible records, he definitely has the chance to snatch the crown.

What's partly helping him reach this sort of level is the timelessness of his works. Projects like DAMN., To Pimp a Butterfly, and good kid, m.A.A.d city have that longevity working in their favor, especially the latter.

In fact, once the Billboard charts update tomorrow, Lamar's sophomore album will have spent 700 consecutive weeks on the Hot 200. That's an absurd feat and it also becomes the first studio record in hip-hop to reach this mark.

Fans don't have much to discuss in the comments section under Kurrco's post other than the fact that it's an undeniable classic. Honestly, that couldn't be truer. With pristine bangers like "B*tch, Don't Kill My Vibe," "Swimming Pools," "Poetic Justice," Money Trees," and more, the tracklist speaks for itself.

This record was wildly snubbed at the 56th Grammys. But that doesn't take away from the fact that it's achieved so much elsewhere. It sold 242,000 copies in its first week, debuting at number two back in 2012.

Additionally, GKMC is eligible for diamond status as of earlier this year. It's sure to go well beyond that mark as it is still selling really well. During the most recent charting week, the album sits at number 56.

Previously, it was at 59.

What Has J. Cole Said About Kendrick Lamar?

Overall, it's another mind-melting achievement for Lamar and we are sure most of the hip-hop world is ready for his next endeavor.

He has been laying low for the most part, though. Although, recently, he's been discussed at length. J. Cole's run of interviews revolving around The Fall-Off have been why as the people want to know where him and K. Dot stand.

In summary, Cole's got no issues with him. Moreover, he's expressed how he hopes that Lamar and Drake can make peace, even though he knows it's unlikely.

However, he did admit to being confused over one of the bars on "Not Like Us." On that song, Lamar raps, "Did Cole foul, I don't know why you still pretending."