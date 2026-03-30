Kendrick Lamar Breaks A Hot 200 Record For Hip-Hop With "good kid, m.A.A.d city"

BY Zachary Horvath
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Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018. © Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Kendrick Lamar continues to solidify himself as a one-of-one talent with insane milestones like his latest one for "good kid, m.A.A.d city."

Kendrick Lamar is already in G.O.A.T conversations, but with the accolades piling up once more this year, the sky isn't even the limit. As long as he continues to churn out incredible records, he definitely has the chance to snatch the crown.

What's partly helping him reach this sort of level is the timelessness of his works. Projects like DAMN., To Pimp a Butterfly, and good kid, m.A.A.d city have that longevity working in their favor, especially the latter.

In fact, once the Billboard charts update tomorrow, Lamar's sophomore album will have spent 700 consecutive weeks on the Hot 200. That's an absurd feat and it also becomes the first studio record in hip-hop to reach this mark.

Fans don't have much to discuss in the comments section under Kurrco's post other than the fact that it's an undeniable classic. Honestly, that couldn't be truer. With pristine bangers like "B*tch, Don't Kill My Vibe," "Swimming Pools," "Poetic Justice," Money Trees," and more, the tracklist speaks for itself.

This record was wildly snubbed at the 56th Grammys. But that doesn't take away from the fact that it's achieved so much elsewhere. It sold 242,000 copies in its first week, debuting at number two back in 2012.

Additionally, GKMC is eligible for diamond status as of earlier this year. It's sure to go well beyond that mark as it is still selling really well. During the most recent charting week, the album sits at number 56.

Previously, it was at 59.

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What Has J. Cole Said About Kendrick Lamar?

Overall, it's another mind-melting achievement for Lamar and we are sure most of the hip-hop world is ready for his next endeavor.

He has been laying low for the most part, though. Although, recently, he's been discussed at length. J. Cole's run of interviews revolving around The Fall-Off have been why as the people want to know where him and K. Dot stand.

In summary, Cole's got no issues with him. Moreover, he's expressed how he hopes that Lamar and Drake can make peace, even though he knows it's unlikely.

However, he did admit to being confused over one of the bars on "Not Like Us." On that song, Lamar raps, "Did Cole foul, I don't know why you still pretending."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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