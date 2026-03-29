Dipset Collaborator Jha Jha Reportedly Passes Away

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Dipset Jha Jha Passes Away
Jha Jha and Jim Jones during Power 105.1 Bowling with Jim Jones and Ed Lover at Chelsea Piers in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
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Jha Jha was lovingly referred to as "The First Lady of Dipset" by fans, and she also worked extensively with ByrdGang.

The hip-hop world is in mourning this weekend, as we learned of the passing of Jha Jha. The beloved femcee was a part of Dipset's rise in the 2000s, and also worked closely with Jim Jones' ByrdGang offshoot.

As caught by A Moment In Time on Twitter, Diplomats affiliate J.R. Writer shared the news of her passing via an Instagram Story. He shared the cover of her Git It Girl album from 2007 with the caption "RIP Jha Jha."

As such, fans took to her IG page to share heartfelt condolences to her loved ones on the last post she put up. "you are legendary and you always showed me love I’ll always be grateful to you! The world lost an icon truly," one fan wrote. Another added, "Prayers to your son & family!!"

Elsewhere, tributes from the hip-hop world and beyond continue to pour in on social media. Many supporters have expressed shock as they reminisce on some of her best verses and tracks. They also shared personal interactions they remember fondly and their best wishes to her family and friends.

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How Did Jha Jha Pass Away?

At press time, no official cause of death for Jha Jha has been revealed, nor official statements from her close circle or announcements of funeral arrangements. Fans are asking for patience and understanding while her loved ones navigate this saddening development.

For those unaware, Jha emerged in the mixtape era of hip-hop, when collaborations, surprise releases, and a lot of artistic solidarity developed in rappers' orbits. Those who haven't listened to her work are revisiting some of her old hits, such as her contributions to "Get It Poppin" with Jim Jones, "What You Drinkin' On?," and many more.

It seems like Capo and Cam'ron haven't yet spoken out about this news at press time. But again, it's a difficult time for many loved ones, and fans aim to give them space.

The Diplomats femcee had a nickname among her fans: "The First Lady of Dipset." Despite her passing, her legacy and contributions to the genre will continue to resonate powerfully for old and new fans of hip-hop.
Rest In Peace Jha Jha.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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