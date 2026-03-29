Dipset Collaborator Jha Jha Reportedly Passes Away

The hip-hop world is in mourning this weekend, as we learned of the passing of Jha Jha. The beloved femcee was a part of Dipset's rise in the 2000s, and also worked closely with Jim Jones' ByrdGang offshoot.

As caught by A Moment In Time on Twitter, Diplomats affiliate J.R. Writer shared the news of her passing via an Instagram Story. He shared the cover of her Git It Girl album from 2007 with the caption "RIP Jha Jha."

As such, fans took to her IG page to share heartfelt condolences to her loved ones on the last post she put up. "you are legendary and you always showed me love I’ll always be grateful to you! The world lost an icon truly," one fan wrote. Another added, "Prayers to your son & family!!"

Elsewhere, tributes from the hip-hop world and beyond continue to pour in on social media. Many supporters have expressed shock as they reminisce on some of her best verses and tracks. They also shared personal interactions they remember fondly and their best wishes to her family and friends.

How Did Jha Jha Pass Away?

At press time, no official cause of death for Jha Jha has been revealed, nor official statements from her close circle or announcements of funeral arrangements. Fans are asking for patience and understanding while her loved ones navigate this saddening development.

For those unaware, Jha emerged in the mixtape era of hip-hop, when collaborations, surprise releases, and a lot of artistic solidarity developed in rappers' orbits. Those who haven't listened to her work are revisiting some of her old hits, such as her contributions to "Get It Poppin" with Jim Jones, "What You Drinkin' On?," and many more.

It seems like Capo and Cam'ron haven't yet spoken out about this news at press time. But again, it's a difficult time for many loved ones, and fans aim to give them space.