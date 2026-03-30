Who Was Jha Jha? The First Lady Of Dipset

Dipset and Byrdgang rapper Jha Jha reportedly passed away over the weekend. Not much is known about her death yet, but it seems to be all but confirmed. Dipset affiliate JR Writer posted a screenshot of Jha's 2007 album Git It Girl with the caption, "RIP Jha Jha," on his Instagram Story. According to several reports, she was just 40 years young.

Her family, anyone in her camp, nor folks like Jim Jones and Cam'ron, have spoken out just yet. But we have to imagine that they are all allowing themsevles to process their emotions during this difficult time.

While this is certainly a sad time right now, we thought we'd try and lift everyone's spirits by remembering all of the good she brought to the genre and the world overall.

Unfortunately, not much of Jha Jha's catalog made it onto streaming platforms. With that in mind, it's unclear how many projects she released. But even the one tape that did make it in Git It Girl, almost the entire tracklist is blocked.

But that doesn't take away from the fact that "The First Lady of Dipset" was incredibly impactful during the 2000s. She was attached at the hip to the Dipset crew during this decade, especially Jim Jones and his Byrdgang offshoot.

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How Did Jha Jha Pass Away?

Together, they collaborated for some pretty big songs during what is known as the mixtape era of rap. Posse cuts like "What You Drinkin' On" with Paul Wall and Diddy and "Get From Round Me'" featuring Juelz Santana and Cam'ron were a handful she brought her incredible energy to.

You could also find her working effortlessly alongside other mainstays of this era such as Max B, 40 Cal, AZ, and plenty more.

But Jha Jha was far more than just a tough rapper who embodied the New York sound. She wanted better for people, especially those who grew up like she did. In a past interview, she was quoted saying, "Yeah, I’m not a stupid individual. My thing also, and I don’t want to get too far off the subject, but I’m intelligent, and I encourage kids to go to school and do all of that.

"I’m not one that’s like, 'Yeah, I was a stripper or drug dealer. And there’s nothing wrong with it.' If those are the cards that you were dealt, then that’s your thing. But my thing I — I grew up in the hood too. I didn’t grow up in no first-class neighborhood. The crack head lived right next to me. The drug deals were right down the street from me. I could have took that route, but I chose to do better. If you want to rap, then rap, but you don’t have to be dumb."

At the time of writing, Jha Jha's cause of death has to be revealed. Same goes for when she passed. For now, we are wishing her family and friends the best during this time. Rest in peace, Jha Jha.