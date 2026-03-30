Marlo Hampton has confirmed that the viral image of her kissing Tyler Perry was made using artificial intelligence. She addressed the drama in a video on social media, as fans have been theorizing that she and Perry are dating.

"I'm never gonna talk about dating," she began. "First of all, y'all are crazy if you don't know what looks like A.I. or not. Second of all, I've been on this show for over 10 years. Y'all have never seen me with a man. I do not talk my personal life with a man. Y'all know that's not me so come on. Some things you gotta keep to yourself."

She concluded: "When I'm in a relationship, and I'm locked and loaded with someone, y'all will see it... I give y'all my advice about dating, but that's about it."

When LiveBitez shared the video on Instagram, fans weighed in on the drama in the comments section. "True ish! We not about to give you our recipe to our grandma’s sweet potato pie! Our personal life and relationship status remains off the TABLE!!! We don’t seek that validation baby!" one user wrote. Another added: "This been a topic for a week let it go."

Lorena Lorosa previously debunked the image as A.I. when it first began going viral, earlier this month. "Tyler Perry IS NOT dating Marlo Hampton (formerly of Real Housewives of ATL) .. that photo of them kissing is FAKE.. AI strikes again," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

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