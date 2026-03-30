Marlo Hampton Breaks Silence On Image Of Her Kissing Tyler Perry

BY Cole Blake
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National Urban League Women In Harmony Awards Luncheon During The 2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Marlo Hampton attends the National Urban League Women In Harmony Awards Luncheon during the 2025 Essence Festival Of Culture at The Ritz-Carlton on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
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Marlo Hampton says she prefers not to discuss her dating life, but fans should know better than to fall for A.I.

Marlo Hampton has confirmed that the viral image of her kissing Tyler Perry was made using artificial intelligence. She addressed the drama in a video on social media, as fans have been theorizing that she and Perry are dating.

"I'm never gonna talk about dating," she began. "First of all, y'all are crazy if you don't know what looks like A.I. or not. Second of all, I've been on this show for over 10 years. Y'all have never seen me with a man. I do not talk my personal life with a man. Y'all know that's not me so come on. Some things you gotta keep to yourself."

She concluded: "When I'm in a relationship, and I'm locked and loaded with someone, y'all will see it... I give y'all my advice about dating, but that's about it."

Read More: Tyler Perry Slams $7 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit As A “Money Grab”

When LiveBitez shared the video on Instagram, fans weighed in on the drama in the comments section. "True ish! We not about to give you our recipe to our grandma’s sweet potato pie! Our personal life and relationship status remains off the TABLE!!! We don’t seek that validation baby!" one user wrote. Another added: "This been a topic for a week let it go."

Lorena Lorosa previously debunked the image as A.I. when it first began going viral, earlier this month. "Tyler Perry IS NOT dating Marlo Hampton (formerly of Real Housewives of ATL) .. that photo of them kissing is FAKE.. AI strikes again," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

Tyler Perry Lawsuits

The relationship drama comes as Tyler Perry is currently facing a lawsuit from Mario Rodriguez, who accuses him of sexual assault, battery, and more. In a recent filing, Perry labeled the allegations a "money grab" and denied all of the claims. That lawsuit comes after Derek Dixon sued him with similar complaints in June 2025. Perry denied those allegations as well.

Read More: Tyler Perry Accuser Breaks Silence On “Cordial” Texts Amid Lawsuit

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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