Photo Of Tyler Perry Kissing Marlo Hampton Debunked As A.I.

Tyler Perry and Marlo Hampton recently attended a brunch for Catherine Brewton in Atlanta, which led many fans to peddle dating rumors on impact. In fact, an image even surfaced online of the two of them kissing. But as it turns out, this is another example of artificial intelligence leading folks down a misleading path.

Loren LoRosa took to Twitter with a video debunking these reports. She explained that Jason Lee hosted this brunch with Kirk Franklin and others in attendance. He invited the Madea creator, who reportedly had not met Hampton before this brunch. As such, LoRosa claimed that these dating rumors are not true.

As for Hampton, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum is Catherine Brewton's best friend. She reportedly took some pictures and videos with Tyler for their first meeting. But Loren LoRosa clarified that the photos that went the most viral, featuring the alleged kiss, are fake and A.I.-generated. Instead, she shared the actual picture of the two from the event after speaking to the brunch's photographer.

In addition, the reporter stated that, according to the photographer, the media titan wasn't trying to engage with photo opportunities and make this about him. Rather, he was just enjoying the brunch and supporting his friend, which led to some unexpected gossip. Now, though, we know the real photos in contrast to the fake ones.

Who Is Tyler Perry's Ex Girlfriend?

Tyler Perry's dating history may have experienced this recent debunk, but fans are still curious as to his romantic status. However, he's been very private about his personal life. Still, fans know the multi-hyphenate shares a son, Aman, with his former partner Gelila Bekele.

Elsewhere, though, Tyler Perry faces more serious rumors. The sexual assault allegations against him recently got a response in court, seeking to dismiss a lawsuit against him from actor Mario Rodriguez.