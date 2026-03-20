Photo Of Tyler Perry Kissing Marlo Hampton Debunked As A.I.

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Photo Tyler Perry Kissing Marlo Hampton Debunked AI
Jan 6, 2019; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Tyler Perry during the 76th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Loren LoRosa reported on the dating rumors surrounding Tyler Perry and Marlo Hampton of "The Real Housewives Of Atlanta" fame.

Tyler Perry and Marlo Hampton recently attended a brunch for Catherine Brewton in Atlanta, which led many fans to peddle dating rumors on impact. In fact, an image even surfaced online of the two of them kissing. But as it turns out, this is another example of artificial intelligence leading folks down a misleading path.

Loren LoRosa took to Twitter with a video debunking these reports. She explained that Jason Lee hosted this brunch with Kirk Franklin and others in attendance. He invited the Madea creator, who reportedly had not met Hampton before this brunch. As such, LoRosa claimed that these dating rumors are not true.

As for Hampton, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum is Catherine Brewton's best friend. She reportedly took some pictures and videos with Tyler for their first meeting. But Loren LoRosa clarified that the photos that went the most viral, featuring the alleged kiss, are fake and A.I.-generated. Instead, she shared the actual picture of the two from the event after speaking to the brunch's photographer.

In addition, the reporter stated that, according to the photographer, the media titan wasn't trying to engage with photo opportunities and make this about him. Rather, he was just enjoying the brunch and supporting his friend, which led to some unexpected gossip. Now, though, we know the real photos in contrast to the fake ones.

Read More: What Went Wrong Between 50 Cent & Maino?

Who Is Tyler Perry's Ex Girlfriend?

Tyler Perry's dating history may have experienced this recent debunk, but fans are still curious as to his romantic status. However, he's been very private about his personal life. Still, fans know the multi-hyphenate shares a son, Aman, with his former partner Gelila Bekele.

Elsewhere, though, Tyler Perry faces more serious rumors. The sexual assault allegations against him recently got a response in court, seeking to dismiss a lawsuit against him from actor Mario Rodriguez.

Perry claims that Rodriguez levied accusations with "no basis in fact or law and no merit" after Perry stopped giving Rodriguez financial assistance. After text messages between the two leaked, the accuser explained them as a moment of coercion. We will see how that legal battle continues to develop in the future.

Read More: Dwight Howard’s Latest Scandal Reignites Years Of Controversy

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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