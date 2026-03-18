Gunna Hits Promoters With $750K Lawsuit Over X Games Event Performance

BY Caroline Fisher
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Gunna Promoters Lawsuit
February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Gunna during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Gunna's company is currently at odds with Mickle and Mickle Productions, which it accuses of breach of contract, fraud, and more.

Back in January, Gunna performed at an X Games event in Aspen, Colorado. According to his touring company, however, he's allegedly yet to be paid for his work. TMZ reports that the company has filed a lawsuit against the concert promoter that booked the rapper, Mickle and Mickle Productions.

In it, they allege that they signed a contract guaranteeing Gunna $500K for his performance, and an additional $250K if he didn't get his money by the first deadline. Allegedly, the promoters later told Gunna's team that the money was tied up in gold commodities. They also allegedly said the money would come from a partnership with a "major alcohol brand" or the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City.

Gunna's touring company is now seeking more than $750K in damages for alleged breach of contract, fraud, and more.

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Gunna Legal Issues
MLS: Austin FC at LAFC
Sep 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Gunna greets LAFC fans after the match against Austin FC at BMO Stadium. Ryan Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gunna has dealt with his own fair share of legal issues in the past. Back in 2022, for example, he was indicted on a single RICO charge. Fortunately, he had support from some of his peers as he navigated the legal proceedings, including T.I. During an episode of his expediTIously podcast, the Atlanta artist recalled Gunna calling him up for advice.

"He called me and asked me for a suggestion of what lawyer, and I gave him my lawyer," he remembered. "He could not go to Brian Steel, he could not go [...] to Drew Findling. So I introduced him to my attorney, which is Steve Sadow."

"They started talking on their own," he continued. "And that's when he turned himself in a day or two later." T.I. added that if he had known Gunna would be offered the plea deal he was, he might have given him a warning.

"I would have just made sure that he knew, if you agree to this, you will be met with adverse opinion. People will see you as something you don't want to be seen as," he explained. "If anybody would have been able to advise him and tell him, he wouldn't have did it. I don't think he would have did it."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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