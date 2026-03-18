Back in January, Gunna performed at an X Games event in Aspen, Colorado. According to his touring company, however, he's allegedly yet to be paid for his work. TMZ reports that the company has filed a lawsuit against the concert promoter that booked the rapper, Mickle and Mickle Productions.

In it, they allege that they signed a contract guaranteeing Gunna $500K for his performance, and an additional $250K if he didn't get his money by the first deadline. Allegedly, the promoters later told Gunna's team that the money was tied up in gold commodities. They also allegedly said the money would come from a partnership with a "major alcohol brand" or the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City.

Gunna's touring company is now seeking more than $750K in damages for alleged breach of contract, fraud, and more.

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Gunna Legal Issues

Sep 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Gunna greets LAFC fans after the match against Austin FC at BMO Stadium. Ryan Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gunna has dealt with his own fair share of legal issues in the past. Back in 2022, for example, he was indicted on a single RICO charge. Fortunately, he had support from some of his peers as he navigated the legal proceedings, including T.I. During an episode of his expediTIously podcast, the Atlanta artist recalled Gunna calling him up for advice.

"He called me and asked me for a suggestion of what lawyer, and I gave him my lawyer," he remembered. "He could not go to Brian Steel, he could not go [...] to Drew Findling. So I introduced him to my attorney, which is Steve Sadow."

"They started talking on their own," he continued. "And that's when he turned himself in a day or two later." T.I. added that if he had known Gunna would be offered the plea deal he was, he might have given him a warning.