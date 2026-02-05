T.I. Connected Gunna With His Lawyer During YSL RICO Case

Gunna has dealt with his fair share of legal drama over the years. Fortunately, however, it looks like he had a solid support system along the way. This includes T.I., who recently discussed his case during an episode of his expediTIously podcast. The trap pioneer recalled getting a call from the hitmaker asking for advice shortly after he was indicted in 2022.

"He called me and asked me for a suggestion of what lawyer, and I gave him my lawyer," T.I. explained. "He could not go to Brian Steel, he could not go [...] to Drew Findling. So I introduced him to my attorney, which is Steve Sadow."

"They started talking on their own," he continued. "And that's when he turned himself in a day or two later." T.I. went on to explain that if he had known Gunna would be offered the plea deal he was, he would have given him a warning.

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

"I would have just made sure that he knew, if you agree to this, you will be met with adverse opinion. People will see you as something you don't want to be seen as," he said. "If anybody would have been able to advise him and tell him, he wouldn't have did it. I don't think he would have did it."

Of course, Gunna's decision to accept the plea deal resulted in relentless snitching allegations, which have followed him ever since. It also caused a rift in his relationship with Young Thug, despite many fans and peers demanding a truce.