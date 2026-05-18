Mal Laughs At Rick Ross After Retracting Diss To His Brother Biggs Burke

Rick Ross tried to bury the hatchet with his former collaborator Drake in recent weeks, but that all went down the drain once ICEMAN dropped. This spilled over into seeking beef with Rory and Mal for "glazing" the 6ix God, and he even took aim at the latter's brother Kareem "Biggs" Burke. He's the cofounder of Roc-A-Fella, and Rozay retracted his criticisms of him online, which was apparently amusing for Jamil "Mal" Clay.

Via Twitter last night (Sunday, May 17), he posted a slew of crying-laughing emojis. This followed a lot of social media discussion and debate about Ross' disses, especially after he dragged Biggs into it.

While this isn't an explicit connection to that situation, it's hard to imagine he's talking about anyone else with this cackling tweet. It's clear the podcast hosts are mostly ignoring the situation, although their cohost Zip went on a comical rant against the Maybach Music Group mogul on their show recently.

We will see if anyone else adds anything to this saga. For now, it seems like a random Internet spat that will go away eventually.

For those unaware, Rick Ross had this to say about Biggs Burke. "Let Biggs Burke know the boss is waiting for him to come kiss the ring..." he said in a video. "That n***a ain't pay his taxes. How he went broke? What he was doing? He got caught with 20 bags of weed... None of the royalties, none of the business, none of the money."

But in a later social media video, Rozay retracted his energy. "Biggs Burke, you got somebody that loves you," he remarked. "You got somebody that really loves you. I'ma leave it at that. I love that person too. But you other d**k-sucking minis, you other glazers, don't nobody love y'all." Some fans presumed Jay-Z made a call to diffuse the situation, but that's just a speculative theory.

Meanwhile, Rick Ross' beef with Drake and OVO continues, despite recent attempts to reconcile. It's funny to see how this Mal and Biggs Burke situation devolved from that Drizzy feud in such random fashion.