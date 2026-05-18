Mal Laughs At Rick Ross After Retracting Diss To His Brother Biggs Burke

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Mal Laughs Rick Ross Retracting Diss Brother Biggs Burke
Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Rick Ross announces his new album during a timeout between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Rick Ross has been beefing with Rory and Mal over their "glaze" of Drake, and he roped in Mal's brother Biggs Burke to mixed results.

Rick Ross tried to bury the hatchet with his former collaborator Drake in recent weeks, but that all went down the drain once ICEMAN dropped. This spilled over into seeking beef with Rory and Mal for "glazing" the 6ix God, and he even took aim at the latter's brother Kareem "Biggs" Burke. He's the cofounder of Roc-A-Fella, and Rozay retracted his criticisms of him online, which was apparently amusing for Jamil "Mal" Clay.

Via Twitter last night (Sunday, May 17), he posted a slew of crying-laughing emojis. This followed a lot of social media discussion and debate about Ross' disses, especially after he dragged Biggs into it.

While this isn't an explicit connection to that situation, it's hard to imagine he's talking about anyone else with this cackling tweet. It's clear the podcast hosts are mostly ignoring the situation, although their cohost Zip went on a comical rant against the Maybach Music Group mogul on their show recently.

We will see if anyone else adds anything to this saga. For now, it seems like a random Internet spat that will go away eventually.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Rick Ross' Comments On Biggs Burke

For those unaware, Rick Ross had this to say about Biggs Burke. "Let Biggs Burke know the boss is waiting for him to come kiss the ring..." he said in a video. "That n***a ain't pay his taxes. How he went broke? What he was doing? He got caught with 20 bags of weed... None of the royalties, none of the business, none of the money."

But in a later social media video, Rozay retracted his energy. "Biggs Burke, you got somebody that loves you," he remarked. "You got somebody that really loves you. I'ma leave it at that. I love that person too. But you other d**k-sucking minis, you other glazers, don't nobody love y'all." Some fans presumed Jay-Z made a call to diffuse the situation, but that's just a speculative theory.

Meanwhile, Rick Ross' beef with Drake and OVO continues, despite recent attempts to reconcile. It's funny to see how this Mal and Biggs Burke situation devolved from that Drizzy feud in such random fashion.

Read More: Rolling Loud Is What Happens When Everything Becomes Content

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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