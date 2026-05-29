Chrisean Rock Posts Chrisean Jr.'s Walking In Physical Therapy

It was clear from the beginning that Chrisean Rock’s journey into motherhood would unfold in full view of the public. Her son, Chrisean Jesus Porter that she shares with Blueface, arrived in September 2023. His birth came during the highly publicized ups and downs of Rock’s relationship with Blue, with questions surrounding paternity dominating headlines before DNA testing later confirmed he was the child's father. Since then, social media users have closely followed Chrisean Jr.'s growth and development, often scrutinizing videos and photos shared online and fueling widespread discussion about his health and well-being.
That attention intensified in recent months after it was speculated that her son had not yet begun walking independently. It prompted renewed questions across social media about potential developmental delays. While many observers expressed concern, others criticized Rock's parenting, leading to heated online debates about the child’s care.
Read More: Chrisean Rock Calls Out Blueface For His Shady Coparenting Comments
Chrisean Rock Defends Her Motherhood
Rock has consistently defended herself against the criticism and maintained that her son is receiving the support he needs. Her latest update, showing Chrisean Jr. using what looks to be a physical therapy treadmill, surfaced as public interest in his development remains unusually high. Rock shared a video with a message to her followers about Jr.'s progression.
"Me and my son do this daily," Rock wrote. "We've been staying consistent with therapy and his at-home exercises, including using his treadmill to support his journey. I'll continue keeping everyone updated on his progress through my docu-series and streams." She added, "We're healing and truly thriving."
Check it out below.