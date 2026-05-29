Chrisean Rock Posts Chrisean Jr.'s Walking In Physical Therapy

BY Erika Marie
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5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

It was clear from the beginning that Chrisean Rock’s journey into motherhood would unfold in full view of the public. Her son, Chrisean Jesus Porter that she shares with Blueface, arrived in September 2023. His birth came during the highly publicized ups and downs of Rock’s relationship with Blue, with questions surrounding paternity dominating headlines before DNA testing later confirmed he was the child's father. Since then, social media users have closely followed Chrisean Jr.'s growth and development, often scrutinizing videos and photos shared online and fueling widespread discussion about his health and well-being.

That attention intensified in recent months after it was speculated that her son had not yet begun walking independently. It prompted renewed questions across social media about potential developmental delays. While many observers expressed concern, others criticized Rock's parenting, leading to heated online debates about the child’s care.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Calls Out Blueface For His Shady Coparenting Comments

Chrisean Rock Defends Her Motherhood

Rock has consistently defended herself against the criticism and maintained that her son is receiving the support he needs. Her latest update, showing Chrisean Jr. using what looks to be a physical therapy treadmill, surfaced as public interest in his development remains unusually high. Rock shared a video with a message to her followers about Jr.'s progression.

"Me and my son do this daily," Rock wrote. "We've been staying consistent with therapy and his at-home exercises, including using his treadmill to support his journey. I'll continue keeping everyone updated on his progress through my docu-series and streams." She added, "We're healing and truly thriving."

Check it out below.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Reveals Why She Wishes She Never Gave Birth To Chrisean Jr
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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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