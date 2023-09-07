Chrisean Rock Shares A Second Photo Of Her Newborn Son

Chrisean Rock has had a whirlwind week. On Sunday night, she gave birth to her son, Chrisean Malone Jr. Overall, there has been a lot of fanfare over this birth. Although that was to be expected given the fact that it is Blueface's son. Moreover, Blue and Chrisean have not been on good terms, and the social media fallout has been wild to witness. Numerous accusations have been flying as of late, and Chrisean's motherhood has been brought into question. However, she seems to be living her best life.

Just a couple of days ago, Chrisean posted the very first photos of her newborn child online. Of course, fans were very excited about this. Just a couple of days later, she is posting a second picture of the child. Typically, famous newborns are not posted on social media so soon. Although with Chrisean, she is taking a much different approach. Blueface has not been fond of this approach, as recently, he unleashed a rant on how he might just file for custody if things continue this way.

Chrisean Rock & Jr.

“Sad part about all this is she doesn’t know we care about the baby more then her at this point she so selfish shes only worried about what she wants to do instead of what’s best for the child 24hrs later literally I can’t believe y’all thought a kid would change anything,” Blueface had written on social media. “If she don’t take my son serious an make that her main focus an priority for atleast 30days I will file for custody you’ve been warned. My kid not finna be molested and touched on like everybody in her family dead homys I don’t play them typa games."

Chrisean and Blueface will continue to be a developing story. That said, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed. Meanwhile, let us know your thoughts on this situation, in the comments section below.

