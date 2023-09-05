Chrisean Rock Speaks Out After Blueface’s Latest Comments

Chrisean Rock spoke out on X, Tuesday morning, following Blueface’s latest comments about their relationship. She says that the posts are the last time she’ll be speaking about Blueface on social media.

“Stop the bitter shit we kno you dropping another song soon I get it … let me heal fr stop trynna make something about another woman knowing u will Leave her anyday for me [100 emoji],” Rock began in a series of posts. “Yo son will be waiting for his Dadddy to grow tf up … shit hurting you but u can be a man about shit.”

Chrisean Rock With Blueface

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

From there, she instructed him to “go heal” and to love his family “properly.” “Johnathan let’s go head up I don’t care what u got going on the beef is between you and I you include the other shit for promotional reasons I left with nothing on purpose so u won’t even be able to say it had something to do with MY MONEY. Just go heal n love yo family properly,” she continued. Afterward, she claimed to be completely done with the rapper: “Time will heal everything but this is my last tweet /post /comment mentioning you ever again . You have my number the social media stuff is getting ridiculous . Just heal n let the blessings just invade everything n everyone. Me and chriseanjr will always love you unconditionally.”

Chrisean Rock Fires Back On X

As for what set Rock off, Blueface had commented on their relationship on X, and compared Rock to Jaidyn Alexis. He wrote: “I ain’t even gone cap Jaidyn pussy wetter I ain’t never stopped fucking her sense my sophomore year in high school,” among other posts. He also explained why he avoided acknowledging Rock’s child in public. Be on the lookout for further updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock on HotNewHipHop.

