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Streetwear
USMNT Debut New V.A.A. x Nike Gear Before Senegal Friendly
The US Men's National Team debuted new V.A.A. x Nike pre-match gear ahead of their latest game against Senegal.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 31, 2026