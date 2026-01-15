Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Waves Pack Surfaces Ahead Of Spring Release

Amsterdam's Patta is working on another collaboration with Nike, thistime the Air Max 1 silhouette. The Dutch streetwear brand continues building on its longstanding partnership with Nike through yet another Air Max drop.

Sneaker News reports that the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 pack is set to release in either late February or March 2026.

Patta has earned a legendary reputation for their Air Max 1 collaborations over the past decade. Their ability to mix colors and materials always results in highly sought-after releases that sell out. This Waves iteration brings their signature look to the Air Max 1 nicely.

The first colorway features grey mesh and suede with bold orange accents throughout the shoe. Orange hits the swoosh, mudguard, and outsole creating vibrant contrast against that grey base. A gold chain hangtag adds Patta's signature luxe touch that fans have come to love.

The second pair goes with an all-white and cream upper with orange detailing. This cleaner colorway offers a more versatile option for everyday wear.

Both versions maintain that classic Air Max 1 aesthetic while incorporating Patta's design language throughout. The Waves model features cushioning and comfort compared to the standard Air Max 1.

Modified paneling and construction give this version its own distinct identity within the Air Max lineup. Patta's collaborative releases typically sell out instantly given the limited production numbers and big demand.

Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Waves

