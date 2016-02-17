waves
- MoviesKelvin Harrison Jr. Speaks About "Waves" & Black Masculinity In FilmKelvin Harrison Jr. speaks about black masculinity in film.By Cole Blake
- Numbers"Ford V Ferrari" Finishes In First At The Box Office"Ford v Ferrari" is leading the way.By Cole Blake
- MusicA$AP Ferg & Chance The Rapper Freestyle Over Classics By OutKast & Jay-Z: WatchA$AP Ferg reminisces over the A$AP come-up on Sway in the Morning.By Devin Ch
- MusicDJ Mustard Roasts Meek Mill Over Whose Waves Are Better: "2 Brush Shawty"Unfortunately, Meek Mill isn't on the 'Gram to enjoy the roast. By Aron A.
- MusicNormani & 6LACK Give A Hypnotic Performance Of "Waves" On "Tonight Show"Questlove was so impressed he couldn't help but tweet about it.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosNormani & 6LACK Take Us Through Space In "Waves" VisualStream Normani's latest video featuring 6LACK.By Chantilly Post
- MusicNormani On 6LACK Collaboration: "I Try To Be as Honest as I Can Be"The ego is left outside the booth.By Zaynab
- Original ContentMick Jenkins Justifies His Position As The "First Overall Draft Pick"INTERVIEW: Mick Jenkins explains why "nobody can come for him except Kendrick," talks "Pieces Of A Man," and breaks down the value of personal growth. By Mitch Findlay
- SongsPaloma Ford Makes Clean Return With "4 The Fame"Paloma Ford is back.By Milca P.
- NewsAnderson .Paak Assists Mr Probz On "Gone"Anderson .Paak & Mr. Probz connect on "Gone."By Aron A.
- MusicChance The Rapper Performs Kanye West's "Waves" In San DiegoWatch Chance perform his version of "Waves" at the opening stop of his "Be Encouraged" tour.By Danny Schwartz
- LifeMax B Launches "Wavemoji" App While Still In PrisonStill in prison, Max B is getting a head start on his inevitable comeback.By hnhh
- LifeJoey Badass Tells J. Cole & Kanye West That He Still Has The Best "Waves" EverJoey Bada$$ gave J. Cole his blessing to use his "Waves" beat, though he still thinks his original holds the crown. He also thinks it's better than Kanye's "Waves," for that matter. By Angus Walker
- NewsKanye West Asks Fans To Sing For Kid Cudi In Los AngelesWatch a truly touching moment from the Saint Pablo tour.By Danny Schwartz
- InterviewsChance The Rapper's Interview With Zane Lowe Is A Must-ListenChance shares demos of Kanye's "Waves" & "Famous," explains the making of "All We Got," teases mixtapes with Jay Electronica and Childish Gambino, and MUCH more.By Danny Schwartz
- Original Content10 Essential Mick Jenkins TracksMick Jenkins debut album comes out later this year. Here are 10 of his best songs dating back to 2012.By Danny Schwartz
- Music VideosKanye West Reportedly Shot Music Video For "Waves" In ScotlandKanye West is reportedly cooking up a music video for "Waves."By Rose Lilah
- NewsWaves (Tame Impala Remix)Tame Impala makes their mark on Miguel's "Waves."By hnhh
- ReviewsReview: Kanye West's "The Life Of Pablo""The Life Of Pablo" has made me totally reconsider how I view Kanye West.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsChance The Rapper Appears On Alternate Version Of Kanye West's "Waves"Chance shared snippets from an alternate version of the "The Life of Pablo" standout on his Snapchat.By Danny Schwartz