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Inside Look At Nike's Full X2 Collection For The World Cup
Nike's X2 collection for the 2026 World Cup includes multiple new sneaker silhouettes with brands like Patta, Palace, and Jacquemus.
By
Ben Atkinson
June 06, 2026