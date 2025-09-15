Why The Air Jordan 3 “Orange Citrus” Is Going To Be A Hit

The Air Jordan 3 “Orange Citrus” has surfaced in new in-hand video, showing the bright colorway in striking detail. The shoe blends the Jordan 3’s classic design with a bold twist, using vibrant accents to reimagine a fan-favorite silhouette.

It’s a refreshing take on a model that continues to shape sneaker culture decades after its debut. The Air Jordan 3 originally released in 1988 and marked a turning point for Michael Jordan’s signature line.

Tinker Hatfield introduced visible Air cushioning, elephant print overlays, and a mid-cut design that gave the shoe a modern edge. This model became a staple on and off the court, worn by Jordan during his MVP season.

Since then, the 3 has seen countless colorways and collaborations, each adding new life to the historic sneaker. The “Orange Citrus” iteration keeps that legacy alive with its energetic style.

The updated look reflects how Jordan Brand often draws on heritage while experimenting with seasonal tones. The in-hand photos highlight the crisp white leather, bright citrus overlays, and iconic elephant print patterning.

The Air Jordan 3 “Orange Citrus” features a white leather upper paired with bright orange elephant print overlays at the toe and heel. The citrus theme continues on the outsole and lining, adding a sharp contrast to the clean base.

A red Jumpman logo lands on the tongue, while grey eyelets balance the color scheme. The shoe’s midsole comes in white with visible Air cushioning for comfort and support.

Pops of orange on the outsole complete the design. This colorway mixes classic Jordan 3 DNA with playful energy, giving the silhouette a new twist for today’s sneaker scene.