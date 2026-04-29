Klay Thompson Looks Unbothered During Live Stream Following Megan Thee Stallion Breakup

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers
Mar 27, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Klay Thompson has broken up with Megan Thee Stallion, and it appears as though the NBA star is living his best life.

Over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion broke the internet when she revealed that Klay Thompson was cheating on her. This subsequently led to the declaration that the two had broken up. Discourse spread throughout social media, and now here we are.

Meg has since quit Moulin Rouge. This morning, we reported on her night out on the town, in which she seemed to be having a whole lot of fun. Everyone handles breakups differently, and we are seeing that here with Klay Thompson.

Prior to today, the NBA star had not commented on the Megan Thee Stallion situation. Instead, he kept to himself. Thompson is a private guy, so this shouldn't have been surprising. However, with Meg making her feelings clear, there was a sense that Thompson might attempt to dispel the allegations.

Earlier today, Thompson went live on Instagram. There was anticipation for what he might say. However, he subverted expectations by not saying a peep. He simply live-streamed himself driving his boat, just as he's done dozens of times before.

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

Klay Thompson Is Doing His Own Thing

The NBA star was wearing a bandana over his face, with a Dallas Mavericks baseball cap. The boat was rocking a bit, and he could be seen sipping on what appeared to be an iced coffee. Clearly, he is out here living his best life. He appeared unbothered in the video. Whether or not it was intentional or just his natural state of being is hard to decipher.

Thompson has plenty of free time now. He is a single man, and with the Mavericks out of the NBA Playoffs, he has a long offseason ahead of him. Simply put, he is free to do as he pleases.

This free time will likely be enjoyed to its fullest. It's important to remember that Thompson is getting older, and that makes the offseason that much more important. He probably isn't interested in engaging in his relationship issues in such a public way.

Read More: Meek Mill Can’t Escape His Own Digital Footprint

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Megan Thee Stallion performs during Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park. Music Megan Thee Stallion Takes A Shot Between A Woman's Breasts Following Klay Thompson Breakup
GRAPHIC BACKGROUND TEMPLATE 33 copy Relationships Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship Timeline
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend Relationships Wack 100 Goes Off On Megan Thee Stallion After Klay Thompson Split
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers Sports Klay Thompson Roasted By "The Sims" After Megan Thee Stallion Split
Comments 0