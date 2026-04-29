Klay Thompson Looks Unbothered During Live Stream Following Megan Thee Stallion Breakup

Over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion broke the internet when she revealed that Klay Thompson was cheating on her. This subsequently led to the declaration that the two had broken up. Discourse spread throughout social media, and now here we are.

Meg has since quit Moulin Rouge. This morning, we reported on her night out on the town, in which she seemed to be having a whole lot of fun. Everyone handles breakups differently, and we are seeing that here with Klay Thompson.

Prior to today, the NBA star had not commented on the Megan Thee Stallion situation. Instead, he kept to himself. Thompson is a private guy, so this shouldn't have been surprising. However, with Meg making her feelings clear, there was a sense that Thompson might attempt to dispel the allegations.

Earlier today, Thompson went live on Instagram. There was anticipation for what he might say. However, he subverted expectations by not saying a peep. He simply live-streamed himself driving his boat, just as he's done dozens of times before.

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Klay Thompson Is Doing His Own Thing

The NBA star was wearing a bandana over his face, with a Dallas Mavericks baseball cap. The boat was rocking a bit, and he could be seen sipping on what appeared to be an iced coffee. Clearly, he is out here living his best life. He appeared unbothered in the video. Whether or not it was intentional or just his natural state of being is hard to decipher.

Thompson has plenty of free time now. He is a single man, and with the Mavericks out of the NBA Playoffs, he has a long offseason ahead of him. Simply put, he is free to do as he pleases.