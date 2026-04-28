Megan Thee Stallion To Leave “Moulin Rouge” Early Amid Klay Thompson Split

BY Caroline Fisher
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Megan Thee Stallion Leave Moulin Rouge
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
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Over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion took to social media to accuse Klay Thompson of being unfaithful to her.

It's been a rough couple of days for Megan Thee Stallion. Over the weekend, the femcee took to social media to reveal that she and Klay Thompson have gone their separate ways. The two of them were an item for several months, but Meg alleges that he was unfaithful. On her Instagram Story, she exposed the athlete for his alleged wrongdoing, making it clear that she was fed up.

"Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house," she wrote at the time. "Got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? b***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall."

Meg ended up doubling down in a statement shared with TMZ. In it, she noted that "trust, fidelity and respect" are non-negotiables for her when it comes to relationships.

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Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Breakup
Megan Thee Stallion
Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Recording artist Megan Thee Stallion (center left) sits courtside during the first quarter of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect

Yesterday (April 27), Meg also announced that she'll be ending her time on Broadway a bit earlier than expected. While it's unclear exactly why she's decided not to complete the 8-week run, fans can't help but speculate that her personal life has taken its toll.

“Hotties, my last performance as Zidler in @moulinrougebway will be May 1," she declared, per The Shade Room. "It’s been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater! Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work!"

"I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful," Meg concluded. "And to all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey! I LOVE YALL."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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