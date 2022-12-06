50 Cent & G-Unit’s Reebok Collab Almost Outsold Jordan’s, Claims Reebok CEO
Jordan Brand was the benchmark of success back in the day.
50 Cent and G-Unit were running the game back in the early 2000s. They were driving culture forward, and it had numerous brands wanting to work for them. Eventually, Fif signed a massive deal with Reebok which made him one of the faces of the brand.
Additionally, he got his very own G-Unit sneaker with the brand. These were huge back in the day, and every single G-Unit member was wearing them. This had numerous people buying into the hype, and it was impossible to escape these kicks.
50 Cent & Reebok Vs. Jordan Brand
During the early 2000s, Reebok wanted to defeat Jordan Brand in the marketplace. This was always going to be next to impossible, however, they tried. In an interview, with Complex, Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky revealed just how close the brand came to toppling Jordan’s empire.
“We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time. I remember that back-to-school, we sold on one color, like 75,000 pairs,” Krinsky said. “I’m not saying, by the way, that G-Unit was ever close to Jordan in any way. I’m saying that one moment in time, that one colorway, I think we sold in almost as many pairs as the Jordan launch for that period.” He added, “[50 Cent] was always saying how many Jordans sell this week. I’m telling you, he was literally asking that every week or every time we had a meeting.”
Even though they weren’t able to surpass Jordan Brand, it was a valiant effort. The G-Unit shoes will forever be remembered for their impact on culture, and you can never take that away from Reebok.
Let us know what you thought of the G-Unit shoes, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.
[Via]