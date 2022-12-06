50 Cent and G-Unit were running the game back in the early 2000s. They were driving culture forward, and it had numerous brands wanting to work for them. Eventually, Fif signed a massive deal with Reebok which made him one of the faces of the brand.

Additionally, he got his very own G-Unit sneaker with the brand. These were huge back in the day, and every single G-Unit member was wearing them. This had numerous people buying into the hype, and it was impossible to escape these kicks.

Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

50 Cent & Reebok Vs. Jordan Brand

During the early 2000s, Reebok wanted to defeat Jordan Brand in the marketplace. This was always going to be next to impossible, however, they tried. In an interview, with Complex, Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky revealed just how close the brand came to toppling Jordan’s empire.

“We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time. I remember that back-to-school, we sold on one color, like 75,000 pairs,” Krinsky said. “I’m not saying, by the way, that G-Unit was ever close to Jordan in any way. I’m saying that one moment in time, that one colorway, I think we sold in almost as many pairs as the Jordan launch for that period.” He added, “[50 Cent] was always saying how many Jordans sell this week. I’m telling you, he was literally asking that every week or every time we had a meeting.”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends WE TV’s “Hip Hop Homicides” New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Even though they weren’t able to surpass Jordan Brand, it was a valiant effort. The G-Unit shoes will forever be remembered for their impact on culture, and you can never take that away from Reebok.

