Destroy Lonely Is The Latest Artist To Join Reebok's Born Classic Campaign

Reebok just added Destroy Lonely to their "Born Classic. Worn Forever." campaign, and the creative direction looks clean. The announcement dropped on May 13th is available now at Footlocker.com and Reebok.com.

The campaign focuses on Reebok's Classics line. Destroy Lonely appears alongside key silhouettes including the Workout Plus and Club C 85 Vintage. The campaign image shows him crouched in a full denim set, wearing a clean white pair of Workout Plus sneakers with a gum sole. The styling is relaxed and fits his aesthetic well.

Destroy Lonely joins a roster that already includes PartyNextDoor, Tobe Nwigwe, and global ambassador Karol G. Reebok has been building out this campaign with artists who carry a strong personal style, not just a music profile.

Destroy Lonely fits that criteria. And he's built a reputation for being as intentional about how he looks as he is about the music he makes.

His approach to fashion leans moody and individualistic. That side of him translates well into a campaign built around self-expression and personal identity. Reebok is clearly trying to connect their classic silhouettes to a younger audience that actually wears them, not just collects them.

The Workout Plus and Club C 85 Vintage are both available now. If this campaign generates the kind of attention Reebok is looking for, more artist additions could follow.

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Destroy Lonely x Reebok Campaign

The Reebok Workout Plus is one of the brand's oldest and most consistent silhouettes. It originally launched in 1987 as a fitness shoe and has stayed in rotation ever since.

The version Destroy Lonely wears in the campaign comes in a clean all-white leather upper with a gum rubber outsole. The low-cut profile keeps it simple, with a small Reebok badge on the side and minimal branding throughout.

The gum sole adds a vintage feel that works well against the white leather. It's an easy shoe to style, which is probably why Reebok keeps bringing it back for campaigns like this one.