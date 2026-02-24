Diamondz N' Gold - Song by Destroy Lonely

BY Alexander Cole
Destroy Lonely and his producer Lil 88 have teamed up for a new track called "Diamondz N' Gold," and no surprise, it's a banger.

Destroy Lonely is an artist who has remained fairly consistent over the past few years. As part of Playboi Carti's Opium collective, there have been some high expectations for the artist. He appears to be handling those expectations with grace. In fact, he dropped off a new song to Soundcloud on Monday called "Diamondz N' Gold." This song comes with production from Lil 88, who has caught some flak from Lone fans. However, on this occasion, there is no denying that fans are happy with the producer, who has given us a banger with this new track. Destroy Lonely sounds great, and this is a nice track to tide us over until the next project cycle comes around.

Release Date: February 24, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Live Die 808

Quotable Lyrics from Diamondz N' Gold

Dippin' all my diamonds in gold (Woo)
I been leanin', pour way more than a four (She already know what I'm sayin')
They gotta say I'm on demon time, bitch, you already know (Young Vamp Life; pussy)
My truck sound like Jeepers Creepers (Haha)

