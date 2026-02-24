Diamondz N' Gold - Song by Destroy Lonely

Destroy Lonely and his producer Lil 88 have teamed up for a new track called "Diamondz N' Gold," and no surprise, it's a banger.

Destroy Lonely is an artist who has remained fairly consistent over the past few years. As part of Playboi Carti 's Opium collective, there have been some high expectations for the artist. He appears to be handling those expectations with grace. In fact, he dropped off a new song to Soundcloud on Monday called "Diamondz N' Gold." This song comes with production from Lil 88, who has caught some flak from Lone fans. However, on this occasion, there is no denying that fans are happy with the producer, who has given us a banger with this new track. Destroy Lonely sounds great, and this is a nice track to tide us over until the next project cycle comes around.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!