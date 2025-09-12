Destroy Lonely Drops New Single "Jumanji" Ahead Of "Broken Hearts 3"

BY Devin Morton 79 Views
Destroy Lonely is gearing up for a new album and a group tour, and "Jumanji" is another step forward as the end of his year looks promising.

Destroy Lonely has become a fan favorite for those who are into the artists from Opium. In June, he delivered a SoundCloud-exclusive EP titled see you soon </3, a project to hold fans over until the next thing comes out. Now, he's back with a new single, called "Jumanji."

The new track is not yet on streaming services, but was released with an accompanying music video on YouTube. The beat, produced by Cade, Jasper Harris, and others, feels a bit reminiscent of something that Travis Scott may rap over. It works for Lonely here, as he delivers one of his better performances to date. He gives fans one verse, largely about money and women, before going back into the hook. His lyrics won't blow your mind, but his delivery makes the overall track better.

In late August, Playboi Carti announced the Antagonist 2.0 tour, featuring everyone currently with Opium Records. That means that Destroy Lonely will be heading on the road with Carti, Ken Carson, and others. It will also mark Carti's first headlining tour since 2021, following Whole Lotta Red.

In addition to a tour, Lonely is gearing up for Broken Hearts 3, which is set for release on September 19. The first two installments released all the way back in 2020, so this threequel is five years in the making. "Jumanji" is a potentially encouraging sign for what the rest of the project will sound like. Give it a listen below.

Destroy Lonely - "Jumanji"

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm swingin' the 'Rari, go floor it fast (Woah, floor it fast)
I'm blowin' cash with no advance (Woah, yеah)
Lil' b***h, my pad look like two cribs (Woah, haha)
I'm pressin' the gas with no brakes (Woah, woah)
Count up from Sunday to Saturday (Woah; haha)
I make a h** do what Simon say (Woah, woah)

