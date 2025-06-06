Destroy Lonely seems to be officially exiting his "LOVE LASTS FOREVER" era and it begins with this surprise five pack.

But there are some fun cuts to be had here despite it being a placeholder. "SDP" shows love to Travis Scott and his beloved "sdp interlude" from Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight. Not only is he paying homage with the title, but he samples the heavenly beat, references the chorus, and works it into his rage sound.

This five pack is definitely not meant to be anything to earth-shattering. The title kind of gives that away as it's here to satisfy his supporters appetite until the real fun begins. That will surely be a new album (and maybe a new sonic direction) sometime in the near future, hopefully.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.