Destroy Lonely is treating his growing fan base to some new tracks out of nowhere. The Opium rapper and singer has just come by with see you soon </3, a five-track EP exclusively out now on SoundCloud. The tracklist also contains a feature from frequent collaborator/label mate Ken Carson on the closer, "SRTBBL."
This five pack is definitely not meant to be anything to earth-shattering. The title kind of gives that away as it's here to satisfy his supporters appetite until the real fun begins. That will surely be a new album (and maybe a new sonic direction) sometime in the near future, hopefully.
But there are some fun cuts to be had here despite it being a placeholder. "SDP" shows love to Travis Scott and his beloved "sdp interlude" from Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight. Not only is he paying homage with the title, but he samples the heavenly beat, references the chorus, and works it into his rage sound.
Overall, there's a nice mixture of spacey and aggressive tracks here. "NYLON" fits the former description to a tee while "SRTBBL," produced by F1LTHY, is all gas and no brakes.
Fans are messing with the gift from Destroy Lonely on social media right now, with one X user writing, "we will stream it [...] make it trending we will make you print more munyun anything for the top floor boss."
"SDP soo hard," another adds. A lot of folks are also asking for him to drop it on DSPs, so hopefully, their wishes come true. But for now, spin Destroy Lonely's new work below on SoundCloud.
Destroy Lonely see you soon </3
see you soon </3 Tracklist:
- NYLON
- SDP
- SEE UR FACE
- SUPER SERUM
- SRTBBL ft. Ken Carson