Destroy Lonely Teases His Next Phase With "see you soon </3" SoundCloud EP

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
destroy-lonely destroy-lonely
Destroy Lonely seems to be officially exiting his "LOVE LASTS FOREVER" era and it begins with this surprise five pack.

Destroy Lonely is treating his growing fan base to some new tracks out of nowhere. The Opium rapper and singer has just come by with see you soon </3, a five-track EP exclusively out now on SoundCloud. The tracklist also contains a feature from frequent collaborator/label mate Ken Carson on the closer, "SRTBBL."

This five pack is definitely not meant to be anything to earth-shattering. The title kind of gives that away as it's here to satisfy his supporters appetite until the real fun begins. That will surely be a new album (and maybe a new sonic direction) sometime in the near future, hopefully.

But there are some fun cuts to be had here despite it being a placeholder. "SDP" shows love to Travis Scott and his beloved "sdp interlude" from Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight. Not only is he paying homage with the title, but he samples the heavenly beat, references the chorus, and works it into his rage sound.

Overall, there's a nice mixture of spacey and aggressive tracks here. "NYLON" fits the former description to a tee while "SRTBBL," produced by F1LTHY, is all gas and no brakes.

Fans are messing with the gift from Destroy Lonely on social media right now, with one X user writing, "we will stream it [...] make it trending we will make you print more munyun anything for the top floor boss."

"SDP soo hard," another adds. A lot of folks are also asking for him to drop it on DSPs, so hopefully, their wishes come true. But for now, spin Destroy Lonely's new work below on SoundCloud.

Destroy Lonely see you soon </3

see you soon </3 Tracklist:

  1. NYLON
  2. SDP
  3. SEE UR FACE
  4. SUPER SERUM
  5. SRTBBL ft. Ken Carson

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
