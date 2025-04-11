Playboi Carti Finally Teams Up With Destroy Lonely & Ken Carson On "Off The Meter"

Fans of the Opium label have been waiting for this moment to arrive for years, but it almost didn't happen for Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely.

The highly energetic and melodic cut almost never got to see the light of day, however. When Ken Carson initially dropped More Chaos at midnight (April 11), "Off The Meter" was nowhere to be found. But no one really expected this track at all. However, per Genius, just about an hour or so later, Ken decided to add it on, making this 22-track version the official final product. Overall, fans online have been rejoicing and crying tears of joy over the last several hours. Unfortunately, Homixide Gang are still patiently waiting their turn to get the moment in the spotlight next to their label boss. See if the track was worth the wait by clicking the link below.

Since Playboi Carti created Opium back in 2019, fans have been begging him to actually collaborate with his signees. Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely have continued to be the most requested out of all of the rappers on the label. For context, though, the duo of Homixide Meechie and Homixide Beno! (Homixide Gang) are the only other ones. But finally, after roughly six years, the MUSIC creator has hopped on a track with Ken and Lonely. He appears on "Off The Meter," the closing cut to the former's brand-new album, More Chaos. It serves as the sequel to the fan favorite A Great Chaos which dropped back in October 2023.

