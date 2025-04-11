Ken Carson Continues To Bring The Ruckus In "more chaos" Album

Ken Carson’s more chaos is a volatile, confident leap forward—his most refined yet unrestrained work to date. As the fourth studio album from the Opium signee, it expands the sonic blueprint he drafted with 2023’s A Great Chaos. This time, the distortion runs deeper, the drums hit harder, and the themes cut sharper. Carson doubles down on his commitment to chaos, but there’s control in the wreckage—structure within the storm. The album pulls no punches thematically. Carson reflects on fame, addiction, and fractured identity with a sense of urgency that sets this project apart. Tracks like “Narcotics” and “Stress” peel back the curtain on internal conflict, exposing the cost of ambition and isolation. Elsewhere, the bravado returns—loud, brash, and drenched in rebellion—but there’s a shadow under the shine.