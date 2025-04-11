Ken Carson Continues To Bring The Ruckus In "more chaos" Album

Ken Carson's fourth album is latest album from Opium after Playboi Carti's chart-topping album, MUSIC. The biggest release in 2025 rap.

Ken Carson’s more chaos is a volatile, confident leap forward—his most refined yet unrestrained work to date. As the fourth studio album from the Opium signee, it expands the sonic blueprint he drafted with 2023’s A Great Chaos. This time, the distortion runs deeper, the drums hit harder, and the themes cut sharper. Carson doubles down on his commitment to chaos, but there’s control in the wreckage—structure within the storm. The album pulls no punches thematically. Carson reflects on fame, addiction, and fractured identity with a sense of urgency that sets this project apart. Tracks like “Narcotics” and “Stress” peel back the curtain on internal conflict, exposing the cost of ambition and isolation. Elsewhere, the bravado returns—loud, brash, and drenched in rebellion—but there’s a shadow under the shine.

Guest appearances from Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Lil Uzi Vert, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again add fuel without overshadowing Carson’s presence. On “Disappear,” YoungBoy’s grit matches Carson’s frantic pace, while “Shoot Up” becomes a frantic, high-octane highlight, anchored by Destroy Lonely’s slick menace.

The album confirms Ken Carson as more than a protégé of Carti’s aesthetic. He’s an innovator, forging a path that’s equal parts rage, reflection, and raw experimentation. The album doesn’t just expand his sound—it redefines his vision. In a saturated digital landscape, Carson’s noise is impossible to ignore. And with More Chaos, he ensures that silence was never an option.

more chaos - Ken Carson

Official Tracklist

  1. Lord Of Chao

2. Xposed

3. Money Spread

4. Root Of All Evil

5. K-Hole

6. Trap Jump

7. Blakk Rokstar

8. LiveLeak

9. Diamonds

10. Dismantled

11. 200 Kash

12. Down2Earth

13. Confetti

14. Naked

15. Kryptonite

16. Psycho

17. Inferno

18. Thx

19. 2000

20. Evolution

21. Ghoul

