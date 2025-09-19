Destroy Lonely is back with Broken Hearted 3, a mixtape that fuses raw emotion with hypnotic energy, further solidifying his position in Atlanta’s evolving hip-hop landscape.

One of the hottest acts in today’s hip hop, the artist has mastered the art of blending heartbreak, swagger, and defiance into a sound that feels both chaotic and precise, marking him as a defining voice of his generation.

Broken Hearted 3 follows Love Lasts Forever, which featured Lil Uzi Vert and Ken Carson, with the latter returning to collaborate again. Their chemistry remains a highlight, amplifying the mixtape’s intensity while balancing confidence and vulnerability.

On Tumblr, Destroy Lonely distilled the project into four words: “Pain. Passion. Audio.” That concise mantra captures the mixtape’s essence—a record less concerned with polish and more with unfiltered feeling.

The release comes at a crucial moment. Destroy Lonely is gearing up for the Antagonist 2.0 Tour with Playboi Carti, hitting major cities and festival stages. He will also perform alongside Carti and Ken Carson at Lollapalooza India, extending his reach beyond the U.S.

Sonically, the mixtape thrives on booming bass, swirling melodies, and a flow that oscillates between menace and reflection. Tracks linger in the tension between bravado and confession, reflecting an artist equally comfortable in chaos and clarity. Each beat and bar serves as a testament to his emotional honesty, crafting immersive soundscapes that feel both intimate and otherworldly.

With Broken Hearted 3, Destroy Lonely expands the boundaries of his artistry, proving that Atlanta’s next generation of rappers continues to reshape modern hip-hop. Pain and ambition intersect in his work, forging a vision that remains uncompromising and magnetic.

＜/3³ - Destroy Lonely

Official Tracklist

1.) aint hard

2.) risk

3.) see no evil

4.) no pressure

5.) stfu

6.) show u how

7.) top flo

8.) kansas

9.) screwed up

10.) party n get high (interlude)

11.) leash

12.) jumanji

13.) not the mayor

14.) blowin smoke

15.) kool on ya

16.) soooo high

17.) open it up (with Ken Carson)