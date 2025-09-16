Destroy Lonely Announces Release Date For "Broken Hearts 3"

Destroy Lonely is joining his Opium label mates late in terms of the LP drop party, but that doesn't mean it's a bad thing. The singer and rapper has been picking up more and more fans with every release. That can be said even for a song that he just put out last week called "Jumanji."

The wild and dystopian-sounding single is actually the lone teaser for his next project, Broken Hearts 3. The Atlanta, Georgia native is unleashing it this week in fact, on September 19, per Uproxx. It's going to be a loaded day in the hip-hop genre, as Cardi B and Young Thug are headlining the projects this weekend.

But even though he's going up against some stiff competition, Destroy Lonely has talked at length about how much he believes in this tape. In an interview with Clash earlier this year, he was asked about why he wanted to return to this Broken Hearts collection.

He said, "For a minute I didn’t know what I wanted to do next… I see what everybody says about me, I see how everybody feels, I see what they want… This is a project that I really just want to be for my fans. Like, it’s just my old producers on there, and old sh*t that I would do. Just me being completely myself, nothing else."

Prior to that at Rolling Loud Miami, Lonely teased what we should expect sonically and thematically. "I’m dropping new music, I got a mixtape coming out at the top of the motherf*cking year, we not doing no album this time… We dropping real raw, real feelings… We back on that original sh*t..."

Hopefully, his belief in the project will yield equally strong results. It would be a great way to wrap up 2025 for the Opium collective. Of course, we got Playboi Carti's MUSIC, which sold nearly 300,000 copies. Ken Carson and Homixide Gang also pulled through with new tapes.