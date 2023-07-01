During a performance in Sweden, Destroy Lonely stopped the show when he saw that fans were prevented from forming a mosh pit. “Stop the music, stop the music,” he told his DJ before addressing the Swedish authorities. “Yo, what the fuck going on? Yo, let my people rock out bro. I ain’t gonna lie. Why are they trying to…why are they hitting my mosh pit like that? I ain’t gonna lie, y’all better fuck these n**as up. Run that shit, Trey.” However, for a minutes, the security persisted in holding fans back.

Eventually, security left the area and a true pit was able to form. Fans shouted “Bye bye bye!” repeatedly at the retreating security guards before getting down to moshing. There were no other reported incidents from the show. However, Lonely made it clear that he supports his fans’ right to mosh. The rapper had been performing at Lollapalooza Sweden when the incident occurred.

DL Incident Reminds Some Of A$AP Rocky

ASAP Rocky appeared to be struggling in the mosh pit 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/IwK6ar7mcz — DomIsLive NEWS (@domislivenews) September 26, 2022

However, there’s a good reason that authorities may be weary of letting a mosh pit form. While pits are fairly self-regulating, they can get dangerous. Someone who knows that better than most is rapper A$AP Rocky. During the 2022 edition of Rolling Loud, Rocky decided to jump into the pit that had formed near his stage. Quickly realizing that it had very much been the wrong decision, Rocky attempt to escape, only to find himself trapped in the pit.

Eventually, the crowd was able to lift Rocky back on stage but the ensuing video served as a good reminder that once you entered the pit, it was much harder to get back out again. While Destroy Lonely didn’t enter his pit, it appears the two performers likely have very different views on them after their respective experiences. Have you ever moshed? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest news here at HotNewHipHop.

