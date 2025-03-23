Are We About To Get "OPIUM TWINS" & "Broken Heart 3"? Destroy Lonely Delivers Surprise Update

Playboi Carti signed Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson to his Opium label, under Interscope Records, in 2019 and 2021.

Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, and Ken Carson are a few of the biggest names in today's hip-hop. Carti's proteges have had fans patiently waiting for a teased collaboration album as the Opium Twins. Over the weekend, Destroy Lonely shared an update with fans about the potential relases of his collaboratoin project and the trilogy to his Broken Heart series. Beginning with a cryptic tweet, Lonely writes, "I heard we going </3^3 but maybe later ..." He continued: "I had a talk with me. Decided I should do whats right.. Maybe me and ken first [face emoji]."

Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely, signed of Playboi Carti’s Opium label, have emerged as defining voices in the underground rap movement. Carson’s high-energy delivery and Lonely’s brooding introspection create a striking contrast, making their collaborations a focal point for fans and critics alike. Their synergy, showcased in tracks like “MDMA” from Carson’s 2022 album X, highlights a chemistry that transcends mere affiliation, cementing their influence within the Opium collective.

Destroy Lonely & Ken Carson

Their most anticipated joint effort, Opium Twins, has sparked endless speculation. Though the project surfaced on select platforms in early 2024, its legitimacy remains unverified. Neither artist nor their label has confirmed its release, leaving fans in limbo. The absence of official updates has fueled rumors of production delays or a strategic shift toward solo ventures. Destroy Lonely has continued to shape his own lane. In 2023, he dropped If Looks Could Kill, a project that expanded his sonic palette while deepening his artistic mystique. Carson, meanwhile, has steadily built his brand, delivering solo work that resonates with their shared audience. Despite their individual pursuits, their creative partnership remains central to Opium’s identity, driving innovation in a genre that thrives on reinvention.

While Opium Twins remains shrouded in uncertainty, its mystique only adds to their growing legacy. Their ability to fuse contrasting styles offers a fresh perspective, pushing the boundaries of contemporary rap. Fans eagerly await their next move, knowing that whatever Carson and Lonely create will continue to shape the sound of the underground.

