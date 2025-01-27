Destroy Lonely's New Jersey Concert Cut Short Due To Bomb Threat

BY Cole Blake 242 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Rolling Loud Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Destroy Lonely performs during the 2024 Rolling Loud music festival at Hard Rock Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)
Police have already ruled the treat to be a hoax.

Destroy Lonely's concert in New Jersey at the Wellmont Theater was cut short on Saturday night after the venue reportedly recieved a bomb threat. Montclair Police have since confirmed the threat to be a hoax, but in videos of the incident on social media, fans watched on as several police cars showed up to the building. "They got police everywhere. They called in bomb theats," one person on social media said in a video they recorded after being evacuated.

“There is no threat. Residents in the area are safe. The Wellmont and surrounding businesses are open to the public,” Montclair Police announced Sunday morning in an alert to residents caught by Montclair Local. Mayor Renee Baskerville also advised residents to avoid the area of the Wellmont Theater until “law enforcement and emergency personnel conduct a thorough investigation.” Check out one of the videos on social media taken during the concert below.

Read More: Destroy Lonely Refines His Signature Style On "Love Lasts Forever" Album

Fans Evacuate During Destroy Lonely Concert

Destroy Lonely has been perfoming in support of his recent studio album, Love Lasts Forever. He dropped the project back in August of last year with guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert and Ken Carson. Lil 88 produced the entirety of the album with help from Wheezy, Cxdy, Dylxn, Yugen, Outtatown, and more. The project peaked at No. 10 on the US Billboard 200. Following his performance in New Jersey, Destroy Lonely has more shows in Toronto, Boston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, and several more cities in the coming weeks.

In other news, Destroy Lonely recently made headlines for getting involved in a heated arguement with his girlfriend, Shannade Clermont. The confrontation, which occured at a gas station in November, led to the police being called. Clermont later came to the rapper's defense on social media, writing in a post: "Stop the f*cking lies. never had a disagreement with your partner??? Yall a strict f*cking crowd!! PLS," before adding in another post, "Lmao he was mad I locked him out.”

Read More: Shannade Clermont Defends Destroy Lonely After Video Of Their Fight Goes Viral

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
destroy-lonely-festival-palomosa-2024-2 Relationships Shannade Clermont Defends Destroy Lonely After Video Of Their Fight Goes Viral 1.5K
Rod Wave Beautiful Mind Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Rod Wave's D.C. Show Victim To Car Break-Ins: Details 1313
a great chaos deluxe Mixtapes Ken Carson Lets "A Great Chaos" Rage On With Seven New Deluxe Cuts 1073