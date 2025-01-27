Destroy Lonely's New Jersey Concert Cut Short Due To Bomb Threat

Destroy Lonely's concert in New Jersey at the Wellmont Theater was cut short on Saturday night after the venue reportedly recieved a bomb threat. Montclair Police have since confirmed the threat to be a hoax, but in videos of the incident on social media, fans watched on as several police cars showed up to the building. "They got police everywhere. They called in bomb theats," one person on social media said in a video they recorded after being evacuated.

“There is no threat. Residents in the area are safe. The Wellmont and surrounding businesses are open to the public,” Montclair Police announced Sunday morning in an alert to residents caught by Montclair Local. Mayor Renee Baskerville also advised residents to avoid the area of the Wellmont Theater until “law enforcement and emergency personnel conduct a thorough investigation.” Check out one of the videos on social media taken during the concert below.

Fans Evacuate During Destroy Lonely Concert

Destroy Lonely has been perfoming in support of his recent studio album, Love Lasts Forever. He dropped the project back in August of last year with guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert and Ken Carson. Lil 88 produced the entirety of the album with help from Wheezy, Cxdy, Dylxn, Yugen, Outtatown, and more. The project peaked at No. 10 on the US Billboard 200. Following his performance in New Jersey, Destroy Lonely has more shows in Toronto, Boston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, and several more cities in the coming weeks.

In other news, Destroy Lonely recently made headlines for getting involved in a heated arguement with his girlfriend, Shannade Clermont. The confrontation, which occured at a gas station in November, led to the police being called. Clermont later came to the rapper's defense on social media, writing in a post: "Stop the f*cking lies. never had a disagreement with your partner??? Yall a strict f*cking crowd!! PLS," before adding in another post, "Lmao he was mad I locked him out.”