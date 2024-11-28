Shannade Clermont Defends Destroy Lonely After Video Of Their Fight Goes Viral

Every couple has their moments, according to Clermont.

Destroy Lonely faced domestic abuse allegations earlier this year, so when a new video surfaced of him arguing with his girlfriend Shannade Clermont at a gas station, fans expressed alarm. While it's not exactly clear what they argued about in the clip, it seems like he was trying to get into the car with her, and she wouldn't open it. All in all, it's not a good look for the Opium rapper, especially considering previous controversies associated not just with his name, but with the label as a whole. But Clermont took to Twitter on Thursday (November 28) to ward off these more serious implications, explain that it was just an argument, and express her excitement for celebrating Thanksgiving with him.

"stop the f***ing lies," Shannade Clermont tweeted of the Destroy Lonely video, and a series of other related tweets followed. "never had a disagreement with your partner??? Yall a strict f***ing crowd!! PLS." "Lmao he was mad I locked him out." "ready to feed my man ham, turkey, jerk chicken ,rice and peas, oxtails, Mac and cheese, pasta salad, candied yams, and my yams." "Because we both petty and can talk s**t and f**k and laugh about it later." "HE DID NOT [hit me]." "he treats me like a princess. I suck the soul outta him 28/7 because of that. Hope yall enjoy yall dry a** turkeys today!!" "IF [a] N***A SAYS HE HATES ME BUT STILL F***ING ME AND NOT GOING ANYWHERE I THINK THAT SAYS THE OPPOSITE."

Shannade Clermont Defends Destroy Lonely

As such, it seems like fans can put this Destroy Lonely situation to rest while maintaining a reasonable view on the situation. But it's important to scrutinize and proceed with caution in things like these. Elsewhere, he's facing other problems in the industry, such as sample clearance issues with unsatisfied producers.