Summrs Drops Energetic "You Mind?" Ahead Of New Album

The Louisiana rapper drops his latest single ahead of his second project of the year.

Summrs is an emerging rapper and singer from Lafayette, Louisiana. He debuted in 2017 as part of the boom in SoundCloud's underground rap scene, but he did not ascend as quickly as some of his contemporaries. He did, however, emerge as a key figure in the "plugg" subgenre, a style of music that blends ethereal, often spacey beats with melodic flows and lyrics that range from introspective to bashful. That style eventually spun off into rage music, which is the sound that Playboi Carti and many of the rappers signed to his Opium label are currently at the forefront of creating.

Summrs continues to release music prolifically despite not quite catching on in the same way that other SoundCloud success stories did (which is not to say that he's done poorly, as he still has over a million monthly listeners on Spotify), coming out with the prequel project B4DARAVEN in April, his tenth overall. Following this, he released the single "You Mind?" on September 26. The new track is a teaser for his upcoming fifth studio album, TALE OF DA RAVEN, which is set for a 2024 release. It's a trademark Summrs release, with production that fans may closely associate with someone like Destroy Lonely. Summrs himself takes inspiration from NBA Youngboy, Chief Keef, and others. The Youngboy influence is particularly noticeable on this track, delivering his braggodocious verse similarly emphatically to many Youngboy verses. It's a quick, energetic track that'll sound good in a party setting. Check it out.

Summrs - "You Mind?"

