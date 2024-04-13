Summrs Tides Fans Over With 7-Track Collection "B4DARAVEN"

For some reason it seems rappers from the beautiful Southern state of Louisiana have the most drive and work ethic. What we mean by that is that they are always dropping multiple projects per year. Or they have been going strong for decades, like Lil Wayne for example, and have a massive discography built up. NBA YoungBoy is the modern version of Weezy in that sense, but someone who is close to YB in that regard is Summrs. Coming up sort of around that same time, he has a much different sound than the hardcore style of NBA. He takes a more fun and vibey approach to his music and that is certainly the case on this new project in front of us.

Over the weekend, Summrs dropped off his first project of 2024 with B4DARAVEN. According to Genius, this is rumored to be a sequel to a larger album TALE OF DA RAVEN. We are still awaiting a release date on that. So, to hold people over until then, Summrs gave his supporters a seven-song tape with no features. In case you were wondering, this is now his 10th project since 2018.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Releases Eminem-Inspired "Theminem" Merch & Vogues At Coachella

Listen To B4DARAVEN By Summrs

There was not much of a buildup for B4DARAVEN. Apparently, Summrs announced this offering via an Instagram story on April 10, before releasing it on the 12th. For die-hard fans of Summrs, he is comparing this listening experience to his previous EP in 2021, What We Have, as well as an album from that same year, Nothing more Nothing LESS. If that sounds like your vibe, then check out B4DARAVEN by Summrs with the streaming links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album B4DARAVEN by Summrs? What is the best song on the album? Is this his strongest record in his discography, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Summrs. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

B4DARAVEN Tracklist:

Curbside at The Ritz Made man Situationships Sneaky link/Love that 4 us Drank n sex In our favor Brioni shawl collar/Catfish

Read More: Drake Issues Apparent Response To “We Still Don’t Trust You” Drama