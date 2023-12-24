Lil Shine & Summrs "Hop Out" & Get Woozy On New Single: Stream

Lil Shine and Summrs represent the new wave that's the most dominant and prolific in rap right now, for better or worse. Even though they have a pretty niche style that won't please many old-school fans, there's still plenty of talent and engaging art to explore in their catalogs. Moreover, they just came through witha new single for the holidays, the woozy, plugg and rage-inspired, and relentlessly vibe-heavy "Hop Out." In it, Shine and the Ghost crooner come through with wild flows, autotune-backed vocal inflections, and some compelling melodic embellishments. Thanks to some buzzy synths, a minimal but crisp drum pattern, and watery reverb worship for the pads, it ends up being a pretty atmospheric soundscape.

Furthermore, Lil Shine and Summrs also display some well-contrasted and complimentary vocal chemistry when it comes to their performances. The former focuses on the airy and wailing chorus in a laidback and charismatic manner, supporting the instrumental rather than attacking it. Summrs, on the other hand, brings the energy up with an even more soaring performance, unkempt rhyme schemes, and a full verse to go through. Lyrically, you can guess what they're talking about just based on the beat, although that's nothing new these days. If you're a fan of the Opium crew's recent output, give this a shot.

Read More: Five Artists To Watch Out For In 2024

Lil Shine & Summrs' "Hop Out": Stream

Meanwhile, these artists are dealing with some other unfortunate circumstances these days. Lil Shine's in the clear, but Summrs has new beef with Homixide Gang after they reportedly jumped him at his own show. He seemingly responded to them threateningly, but we're still unsure of where that situation falls. Regardless, if you haven't heard "Hop Out" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out some standout bars down below. Let us know what you think of the song in the comments and, as always, check back in with HNHH for more great music releases around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

He be talkin' cr*zy out the side of his neck 'til I get his a** splat,

I heard your boyfriend p***y and I heard that he a rat,

I'd never switch on my partners, I got millions of dollars,

I'll get his a** tied up, I'm with shottas, it's a problem

Read More: Summrs' Crew Issues Threats, Reportedly Forces Homixide Gang To Cancel Concert