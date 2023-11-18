Summrs Seemingly Threatens Homixide Gang In First Track Since Jumping Incident

Summers appears to have taken aim at Homixide Gang in his first track since the controversial group jumped him last weekend. "Check Me Out" appears to include several references to both the incident and other allegations against the group. "I DM one these n-gga's hoes, I'm tryna see if the b-tch go" has been taken as a shot at the grooming allegations against the group. Furthermore, several bars directly reference the jumping and the subsequent threats Summrs made in return.

It's been a week since Homixide Gang stormed the stage at Box Fest to fight Summrs. While the cause of the altercation remains unknown, rumors have alluded to Summrs dissing the group backstage before his set. "Li rino get it on without his potnas n security #Souljashit 😂 #took20yallgetthatjewelry how yall not get it all😒," was Summrs' official response to the incident, serving as a caption to an Instagram post made some hours later.

Summrs Makes More Threats Against Homixide Gang

As mentioned, Summrs' crew immediately responded in kind against Homixide Gang. Furthermore, the threats they issued were severe enough to get a subsequent Homixide Gang show cancelled. However, it doesn't appear that Summrs is done warning his rivals to back off.

A line towards the end of "Check Me Out" appears to have Summrs warning the group what he'll do if they step to him again. "I'ma make sum' hit the floor, them .223's gon make him choke" Summrs raps. It's a reference to the .223 Remington, one of the most commonly used firearm ammunitions publicly available. It appears as though Summrs isn't messing around when it comes to keeping the Homixide Gang at a safe distance. However, the group is yet to issue any kind of substantial response. They have remained silent on both the original jumping and Summrs' new track. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

